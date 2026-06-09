Doctor's Orders: The Next Step for Miami CB OJ Frederique - Turning Coverage Into Interceptions

O.J. Frederique arrived at Miami as a three-star recruit out of powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. Many believed he would benefit from a redshirt season, using the extra year to refine his technique and physically develop before seeing significant playing time.

Frederique had other plans.

By Week 2 of his freshman season, he was already in the starting lineup against FAMU. From there, he quickly emerged as one of Miami’s most reliable defensive backs. Frederique earned Freshman All-American honors and All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition after recording 30 tackles, one interception, and a team-high seven pass breakups. He also finished as the runner-up for ACC Rookie of the Year.

His emergence gave Miami a young cornerstone in the secondary.

Entering his sophomore season, Frederique was viewed as one of the leaders of a revamped Hurricanes defensive backfield. While I wouldn’t characterize his 2025 campaign as a sophomore slump, it was a season impacted by injuries and a handful of costly mistakes.

Against USF, Frederique surrendered a 53-yard reception on a simple go route. Later in the season against Texas A&M, he bit on a play-action fake that resulted in a 59-yard completion to Mario Craver. Fortunately for Miami, that drive ended with a missed field goal. Had the Aggies converted those points, the narrative surrounding that game could have been very different.

Despite those setbacks and the injuries that limited him down the stretch, Frederique still led all Miami cornerbacks in pass breakups. That statistic reinforces what Hurricanes fans have known for two years: O.J. Frederique can cover.

The next step in his development is simple—turning pass breakups into interceptions.

Throughout his football career, Frederique has consistently displayed the ability to disrupt passes. During his senior season at St. Thomas Aquinas, he recorded 10 pass breakups. However, he did not register a single interception. In many ways, interceptions have been the one statistic that has remained elusive throughout his career.

That may even be part of the reason recruiting services viewed him as a three-star prospect despite his obvious talent and production.

As a freshman at Miami, Frederique recorded a memorable 30-yard interception against Duke quarterback Malik Murphy. Yet he easily could have finished that game with two interceptions. On another play, Frederique perfectly read the route, jumped the throw, and found himself in ideal position to make a game-changing play. The ball hit him squarely in the hands.

He dropped it.

That single play serves as a microcosm of both the challenge and opportunity that lie ahead for Frederique entering his junior season.

The coverage ability is there. The instincts are there. The athleticism is there. The ball production, however, has yet to fully match the quality of his play.

Great cornerbacks don’t just prevent completions—they steal possessions.

If Frederique can begin converting some of those pass breakups into interceptions, he has the potential to elevate from one of Miami’s best cover corners into one of the nations most impactful defensive players. And for a Hurricanes defense looking to take the next step toward a championship, that development could make all the difference.