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July 28, 2026

Today we are taking a look at the Mario Cristobal blueprint for a football program with sustainability. We also visit with basketball coach Jai Lucas who is executing a vision of his own for a program that he will be taking to college basketball’s biggest stages this season. Let’s Go!

The Lead

Mario Cristobal might cringe every time someone says “The U is back,” but the evidence keeps piling up. This isn’t some nostalgia act built on swagger and highlight reels. It’s a program engineered to hunt, dominate and expect championships. Cristobal won’t sell fans on reliving the past, yet the blueprint behind Miami’s rise looks awfully familiar.

That’s because the foundation was poured decades ago. Cristobal lived the championship culture under Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson, and those lessons never left him. The same obsession with recruiting South Florida, demanding relentless competition, developing talent and creating a locker room where nobody is comfortable has become the heartbeat of today’s Hurricanes. Different era. Same DNA.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks the sideline as his team plays the Ole Miss Rebels during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026.

Sure, NIL, the transfer portal and modern college football have changed the game. But the philosophy hasn’t. Cristobal’s version of Miami blends discipline with swagger, elite recruiting with player development and relentless standards with explosive talent. The names have changed, but the formula feels strikingly similar to the one that turned the Hurricanes into a dynasty.

With Darian Mensah, Malachi Toney, Cooper Barkate, Mark Fletcher and a defense returning from one of the nation’s best seasons, expectations haven’t been this high in decades. Cristobal won’t call it a return to Old Miami. He doesn’t have to. The goal isn’t recreating history—it’s building something that lasts.

The Board

🔥 Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

O-line … Posted by Chasmish: Hope they had a great off season. I believe our season hinges on how well they play. They will need to stay healthy and be better than fair to good. Especially when they are playing the ND’s of the world. Hopefully a couple of young guys other than Cantwell, can play solid meaningful reps this year. I think we are going to need that to happen to be a top 5 team.

CaneSport’s Response: Perfectly put and pretty much right on point. This offense is scary good at the skill positions, so if the line is dominant then this should be an attack that rivals what we saw with the one led by Cam Ward that led the nation in points per game. Now, are there questions up front? For sure. That’s going to be the case when you lose four starters, three of whom were drafted including first-rounder Francis Mauigoa. But there is a ton of talent and potential, just a lot of it unproven including Cantwell. Matthew McCoy and Samson Okunlola are the only guys with a lot of experience, so this fall camp we’re going to keep a very close eye on this group. Miami needs Max Buchanan, Ryan Rodriguez and Cantwell to show out, and don’t sleep on guys like Ben Congdon, SJ Alofaituli and others pushing.

Everything Else That Matters

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

🏀 Jai Lucas Isn’t Thinking Sweet 16—He’s Thinking Much Bigger

Why It Matters: Jai Lucas proved Miami can win immediately, engineering a record-tying 19-win turnaround and reaching the NCAA Tournament with an entirely rebuilt roster. Now, armed with greater depth, more shooting and an aggressive national schedule featuring Florida, Texas, Alabama and the Players Era tournament, Lucas is no longer trying to establish credibility—he is positioning Miami basketball to become a consistent national contender.

After one of college basketball’s biggest Year 1 turnarounds, Jai Lucas is reloading through the transfer portal and making it clear Miami isn’t chasing respect anymore—it’s chasing championships. Gary Ferman dives into Lucas’ vision for the next step.

💪 Mark Fletcher Owns the Fourth Quarter

Fletcher punished tired defenses throughout Miami’s playoff run and enters 2026 positioned for the biggest season of his career.

👀 Miami’s Next Breakout Players

Jordan Lyle, Max Buchanan, Keona Davis and other under-the-radar Hurricanes could emerge quickly once training camp begins.

⭐ Miami TE Commit Thinking Big

Healthy and moving better than ever, DeMarcus DeRoche enters his senior season chasing a championship before joining the Hurricanes.

🚧 Miami Is Building a Cornerback Factory

Donte Wright, Ai’King Hall and Terry Jefferson have Miami assembling another potentially elite secondary recruiting class for 2028.

🔥 Miami Surging for Elite 2028 Linebacker

Gabriel Player says Miami “feels special,” plans to return for the Florida State game and believes the Hurricanes can win a national title.

👀 One Commitment, More Targets

Miami’s blockbuster commitment of quarterback CJ Cypher is already opening recruiting doors, with Carrollton stars and coaches buying into Mario Cristobal’s vision and the Hurricanes’ rising momentum.

Pitching For You

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

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