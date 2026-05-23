There Are Reasons Why Shannon Dawson Should Abandon Miami’s 2025 Offensive Formula

There Are Reasons Why Shannon Dawson Should Abandon Miami’s 2025 Offensive Formulaby: Matt Shodell43 minutes agocanesportRead In AppJan 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson talks to the media during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn ImagesMiami’s offense could shift back to a faster, pass-heavy attack in 2026 with Shannon Dawson and Darian Mensah.