"Tim Tebow and Josh Allen Had a Baby"? Why Wait-My-Turn Luke Nickel Could Be Miami’s Next Star QB

When Luke Nickel was a high school junior slinging it for Milton (Ga.) High School, an opposing coach approached Nickel’s father, Paul, after the QB tore apart Alpharetta High School with three passing TDs.

“It’s like Tim Tebow and Josh Allen had a baby,” the opposing coach exclaimed.

That stuck, as Nickel’s nickname now is Josh Tebow. No, we’re kidding. But what we’re not joking about is the extreme talent level Nickel possesses that has yet to be unleashed for the Miami Hurricanes.

You can see below from Nickel’s high school tape why a coach might make the comparison (fun fact – in the clip that starts at the 2:35 mark the guy in the green shirt with his hands in his pocket in the corner of the end zone is Shannon Dawson):

While the above highlights were from two years ago at a much different level, of course, you see the way Nickel can make plays with his arm and legs, extend the pocket, throw on the run, have pinpoint accuracy, layer passes, throw a great deep ball etc., etc., etc. What you won’t see? College tape. Because Nickel has thrown all of one pass for Miami working behind Carson Beck and Emory Williams last season, an incompletion with no time to warm up before it.

As Miami fans look to the coming season, all eyes are of course on Duke QB Darian Mensah, the big money portal addition who led the Blue Devils to a conference title last year. The offense has many other pieces to focus on as well, from 1,000-yard receivers Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate to 1,000-yard running back Mark Fletcher. Ask fans the players they are excited to see on offense this year and Nickel is way down the list … because the reality is he will be the No. 2 QB behind Mensah. But with that comes the reality he’s also only one play away.

One play away from having to step up.

One play away from showing Cane fans who the next guy up at Quarterback U can be.

One play away from showcasing the 20 pounds he’s put on since high school, now at 6-2 1/2 and 225 pounds, while maintaining a 40 time in the 4.6’s.

Nickel was, as one source close to him says, “seven hours away from being the starting quarterback at the University of Miami.” Of course, Mensah wound up going into the portal and enrolling at UM just before the spring enrollment period ended.

But Nickel isn’t just sitting idly by counting the minutes to be the guy if Mensah heads to the NFL after this season as many expect. Nickel’s working tirelessly on his game, and in March prior to spring drills will be working out with renowned QB guru Jeff Christenson for three days along with Patrick Mahomes and Ty Simpson.

Reports out of Coral Gables are Nickel’s arm strength is excellent, and he’s been making plays and protecting the football in drills. That’s not any surprise to Dawson – the first thing the coach asked Nickel to do when he was a recruit and came to UM for a camp was to throw a ball 40 yards across the field, over a training net and into a bucket.

“He made it the first throw,” Nickel’s high school offensive coordinator of three years, Stevie Jackson, tells CaneSport. “Luke can throw every ball on the field and layer it better than anybody that I’ve ever seen. That is what the first impression of coach Dawson was.”

QB Luke Nickel with his brother, Miami TE Jack Nickel, at last year’s Spring Game

Jackson was on hand for Miami’s spring practice last year and remains close with Nickel. He recalls how even as an eighth grader “everyone in the State of Georgia knew who Luke was.”

“His strengths are leadership, toughness and ability to win,” Jackson says. “He allows no moment to faze him. All he’s focused on is the next way he can accomplish what he’s trying to do. He’s elite with being able to being able to focus on task. And skillset-wise he has amazing feet. I think he has feet like a tennis player. He can slide and stop in very fast and fluid moments, and then go backwards without changing his upper body plane. Super balanced in the pocket, can throw from any angle with velocity and accuracy. He diagnoses things quickly once he knows what he’s trying to do.”

As for things he needs to work on?

“The two guys that played in the national championship game (Carson Beck and Fernando Mendoza) are like 23 years old, so at the end of the day you still have to age (and get experience),” Jackson said. “That part is really the only thing I’ve ever worried about. It’s never been a skillset, strength things, mindset or an accountability thing for me that would hold him back ever. It was always just `get yourself in the age.’”

Oh, and as for that Tebow/Allen baby thing? Jackson agrees with part of it.

“Tebow for me, I think he’s fantastic, but at the same time he was very limited as a thrower and Luke is not limited by any stretch of the imagination as a thrower,” Jackson said. “We didn’t really unleash the running thing till we felt it would give us an advantage – fourth down here or there, playoffs where you have to have it. Toughness, ability to will a team to win, yeah he’s Tim Tebow like that. He doesn’t know how to lose, refuses to lose. But Josh equates better. Josh will run and he can create large plays running. But it’s not like a designed part of the offense for the whole game.”

So what will happen if/when Nickel gets his turn as the Miami Hurricanes’ guy behind center?

“All I know is he needs a crack in the door, that’s all he needs,” Jackson said. “Once there’s a crack and he’s on the other side of the door, that thing gets locked, you lock him in there with you because he’s so valuable, such an attribute to the locker room and your success rate. I know they feel that.

“Two things can be true – I can be told by everyone on campus that `we love him, his future is bright here,’ and that `we can get another guy right now’ (with Mensah). I don’t think it has anything to do with Luke. The game right now is in a weird spot (with NIL and the transfer portal). But once he gets on that other side of it, his goal has always been to be the one that brought a championship back to Miami. If Miami can’t get it with (Mensah), Luke is going to get it.”