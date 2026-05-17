Top 100 CB A'King Hall flips commitment from Oregon to Miami

Miami has pulled off another huge flip on the recruiting trail.

Top 100 Dothan (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall switched his commitment from Oregon to Miami on Sunday afternoon.

“I really like Miami,” Hall said. “They were the runner ups in the national championship. I really do like Miami. I have a lot of Miami fans at my school and in my family.”

Hall’s decision came after he made an under-the-radar visit this weekend.

The trip allowed him to spend time with new Miami cornerbacks coach Terry Jefferson, who recruited him hard throughout the offseason.

“He’s a pretty cool guy,” Hall said. “I relate to him a lot. He’s a cool person. He told me that he really liked my film. He said I was physical and great in man.”

Hall, the No. 7 cornerback and No. 39 overall recruit nationally, watched Miami’s run to the national championship closely and was extremely impressed with the defense.

“Their defense shut things down,” Hall said. “They were going some of the best wide receivers in the country, and they didn’t do much against Miami. I like the way they were beating teams like Ohio State.”

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder originally committed to Oregon last month. However, Miami continued to work behind the scenes and now has arguably the best cornerback duo in the nation in Hall and five-star prospect Donte Wright.

Overall, Miami has 12 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Hall, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .

Miami entered the day with the No. 7 recruiting class nationally.