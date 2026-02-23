Top Miami targets and commits move up, down in updated Rivals recruiting rankings release

Rivals released its updated rankings for the 2027 recruiting class on Monday afternoon, which saw a ton of movement for top Miami targets and early commits.

The highest ranked target on the board is five-star Cedar Hill (Texas) High defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, who retained his spot as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country.

As we reported last week, Brewster is set to make two visits to Miami this offseason — an unofficial visit on April 3 and an official visit on May 29. Brewster is currently committed to Texas Tech, but the Hurricanes are doing everything they can to complete a flip before signing day.

Miami is in the mix with several other five-star recruits.

Newly offered Chandler (Ariz.) High quarterback Will Mencl jumped from outside of the Rivals300 to the No. 4 overall prospect nationally. Mencl is looking to make a visit to Miami this spring.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews dropped one spot from No. 2 to No. 3. He is arguably the top overall target on Miami’s board and is looking to make multiple visits this spring as well as an official visit.

Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North wide receiver Monshun Sales jumped up five spots from No. 14 to No. 9 and Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity EDGE DJ Jacobs moved up seven spots from No. 19 to No. 12. Both Miami targets are new five-stars.

Sales visited Miami last fall and is set to be back on campus for an official visit this summer. Jacobs recently committed to Ohio State, but Miami is continuing to work on a flip.

A number of Miami targets were big rankings risers in this update.

Garner (N.C.) High athlete AJ Randle went from unranked to the No. 57 overall prospect nationally. A versatile prospect, Randle best projects as a linebacker at the next level. He is set to make his first visit to Miami this spring.

Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney quarterback Davin Davidson is one of the hottest prospects in the country. He moved up from unranked to the No. 120 overall prospect nationally. Davidson notched a Miami offer this winter, is quickly moving up the board and is slated to make his first visit this spring.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Zayden Gamble entered this update as a low four-star recruit. He is now the No. 247 overall prospect nationally. Gamble has visited Miami on several occasions, and the Hurricanes have the commanding lead on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Meanwhile, Miami entered the day with three commits in the Rivals300. However, only one remains on the list following this update.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens dropped 90 spots but remained just inside the Rivals300, checking in at No. 300 overall. Stevens is currently Miami’s top-rated commit this cycle.

Stevens has been committed to Miami for more than a year and will make his official visit on May 29. Other schools are involved in this race as Stevens is keeping an open mind this offseason. He is set to make official visits to Georgia, LSU and Texas.

Miami will work to keep Stevens in the class over the next several months.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche fell from No. 164 to out of the Rivals300 entirely. Deroche suffered one of the biggest rankings drops nationally in this update.

At 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, Deroche is an intriguing prospect who projects on the offensive side of the ball but also has the potential to play EDGE. Deroche committed to Miami in August of last year and is set to make his official visit on May 29.

Much like Stevens, Deroche is still listening to other programs. He has official visits set with Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. However, Deroche recently downplayed those trips and added that he may end up staying home on those weekends.

Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones entered the day ranked No. 250 overall but is no longer in the Rivals300. Jones has been committed to Miami since June and has been solid with the Hurricanes throughout the process.

Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive tackle Zaquan Linton remained a three-star prospect in this update. Linton has an impressive frame at 6-foot-5.5, 290 pounds and plenty of upside. He has been committed to Miami since July and is set to make his official visit on May 29.

Miami currently has the No. 10 ranked 2027 recruiting class nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 2026 recruiting cycle that saw the program finish No. 8 nationally.

A handful of Miami targets did also see dramatic drops in this update.

Basha (Ariz.) High running back Noah Roberts fell from No. 99 to out of the Rivals300, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County offensive lineman Joshua Sam-Epelle dropped from No. 157 to out of the Rivals300, Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep linebacker Mikahi Allen fell from No. 228 to out of the Rivals300 and Sarasota (Fla.) Booker defensive lineman Maleek Lee dropped from No. 288 to out of the Rivals300.

