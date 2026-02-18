Tre Donaldson scores 32, other takeaways from Miami Basketball’s 67-66 win over Virginia Tech

Tre Donaldson wasn’t going to let Miami lose.

With Malik Reneau unable to play for most of the second half, dealing with a headache, UM’s veteran leader took it upon himself to will the Hurricanes to a 67-66 win. Donaldson finished with a career-high 32 points, nailing 13 of his 24 field goal attempts – a career high for the senior point guard.

Donaldson tallied 24 of his 32 points in the closing half. He scored Miami’s last 15 points of the game, including the game-winning free throw with 12 seconds to go.

“I just wanted to win. That’s the biggest thing. I just want to win. I want it for my team. I want it for my coaches,” Donaldson said.

“For me, it’s not a standpoint of, ‘Oh, wow.’ It’s Tre. I know what he’s capable of, and I’m blessed to be able to call him my point guard, night in and night out,” Hurricanes starting center Ernest Udeh said about Donaldson’s performance.

With the win, the Hurricanes improve to 21-5 on the season and 10-3 in ACC play. Here are five takeaways from the game.

Career-high 32 PT for Tre 🙌@Tr3Donaldson scored a career-high 32 PT, including the final 15 PT for Miami. He went 13-24 from the field, including 3-7 from three, while adding 2 REB, 2 AST & 2 STL@CanesHoops | @MiamiHurricanes | #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/Xz8X55TaO1 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) February 18, 2026

More on Donaldson

Donaldson was too good not to get his own takeaway.

This was the latest instance this season of Donaldson taking over a game in its final minutes. He did so against Wake Forest and Notre Dame and emphatically did so again versus the Hokies.

Miami head coach Jai Lucas attributes Donaldson’s takeover ability to his confidence.

“It’s just that confidence. Just the confidence, and I think it comes from being in there before and being in those moments,” Lucas said. “Watching him at Michigan last year, he’s the guy who hit the big shots. He’s the guy who went the length of the court to make the layup to win the Big Ten Championship. So he’s comfortable because he’s delivered in those moments before. And we trust him. The team trusts him. The staff trusts him in those moments. That’s why the ball’s in his hands.”

Reneau absent for most of second half

Reneau did not play for a nearly 12-minute stretch of the second half and was not seen on the Hurricanes’ bench for most of this period. CaneSport learned after the game that Reneau was dealing with a headache during the game.

“I think it was a migraine,” Lucas said. “I really don’t know, but it was a headache or something that was going on that kind of had him a little blurry and he just couldn’t deal with it. So we’ll see. We tried our best to get him back out there. I mean, he just kind of willed himself late in the game.”

Even while dealing with the headache, Reneau played most of the final 3:43 of the game.

“He gave us everything he got, and just being able to have his back tonight and get a win like that, it’s a lift off his shoulders, for sure because he’s hard on himself,” Donaldson said about Reneau. “I feel like that’s the biggest thing as a team, just being able to do for him knowing how bad he wanted to be out there.”

Poor first half, both defensively and offensively

While the Hurricanes forced seven early turnovers, they largely struggled on defense during the game’s first 20 minutes.

Miami’s defensive rotations were slow as the Hokies moved the ball to create open looks. Twelve of Virginia Tech’s first 14 makes were assisted, and it shot 51.9% from the field and 50% from deep.

On the offensive end, UM seemed rushed, leading to ill-advised shots and a negative assist-to-turnover ratio. For the first half, the Hurricanes shot just 41.9% from the field and 11.1% on the threes. Miami is a poor perimeter shooting team as is, but it can’t afford to shoot that poorly for entire halves.

Defensive adjustments

The Hokies shot the same percentage from the field in the second half as they did in the first half, but they made fewer threes and had fewer assists. Lucas attributes some of these improvements to a defensive adjustment he and his staff made.

Instead of hedging and recovering on ball screens, Miami chose to switch one through five on many of its second-half defensive possessions. Udeh held his own against Virginia Tech’s guards, using his length to his advantage. This led to more contested shots and fewer wide-open looks.

“We had to start switching, just because their pace was a lot faster in person than it was on film,” Lucas said.

“And watching some of their games, the games they have struggled against North Carolina State, against Florida State, against Duke, it was because of the switching. Now normally we aren’t a switching team, but it was kind of the thing we had in our back pocket, where if we felt like they were getting too comfortable in the offense, instead of going zone as much, it would just be to switch everything.”

Postseason positioning

Miami is playing its best basketball of the season right now and are overwhelming favorites to make the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Thanks to Quadrant 1 wins over North Carolina and North Carolina State last week, the Hurricanes entered this week’s slate as a No. 9 seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracket projection.

Miami picked up another Quad 2 win against the Hokies, bringing its record against Quad 1 and 2 opponents this season to 9-4. UM becomes a lock to make the tournament should it defeat No. 14 Virginia on Saturday at 2 pm.