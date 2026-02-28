Undefeated no longer: Florida hands Miami Hurricanes first loss

No. 17 Miami dropped the series opener with a final score of 7-2 to No. 10 Florida on Friday night at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Florida reliever Jackson Barberi (2-1) earned the win after allowing two hits over 3 1/3 scoreless innings, walking one and striking out three.

Miami right-hander AJ Ciscar (2-1) took the loss despite turning in a solid outing, surrendering four runs, three earned, on five hits across 7.0 innings. Ciscar struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Florida (10-1) struck first in the opening inning on a solo home run by Brendan Lawson to take a 1-0 lead. The Gators added another run in the fourth while holding Miami’s offense in check through the first five innings.

Miami (9-1) broke through in the sixth. Jake Ogden doubled down the right-field line on a 2-2 pitch for the Hurricanes’ second hit of the night. Michael Torres followed with a single to move Ogden to third.

After two strikeouts by Florida starter Liam Peterson, Derek Williams delivered an RBI single that deflected near third base, scoring Ogden and cutting the deficit to 2-1. Following a pitching change, Brylan West singled to bring home the tying run and even the score at 2-2.

Florida regained control in the eighth, plating five runs on a solo home run, two RBI singles, a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly to pull away.

The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. Coverage will be available on ACCNX