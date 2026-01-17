Miami Hurricanes arrive at hotel for national title game, Cristobal stresses "I see a team that’s just focused"

The Miami Hurricanes are playing for the program’s sixth national title on Monday night against No. 1 Indiana. Which means the Mario Cristobal rebuilding process is almost complete … although to hear him tell it the work is always ongoing.

And that includes his comments on Friday night as the team arrived at its hotel.

“We appreciate the short bus ride,” Cristobal said. “Seeing our fans line up outside of San Amaro Drive, the support of our players, it’s great for them to see. … Just excited to get right to it, right to work. Continue our processes and preparation for this great opportunity that we have earned ourselves.

“We’re always at work. We’re looking to get better. We’ve come a long way, but we have a long way to go.”

Cristobal has built up this roster from the bottom … with 5-7 and 7-5 seasons after he took over … to a 10-win season last year and now a 13-2 record on the brink of winning it all.

“We had to endure a 5-7 season that is what comes with this,” Cristobal said. “The lessons learned is great. The entire focus of this organization is getting to work and finding a way to get to 1-0.”

It’s been 24 years since Miami won a title and 23 since UM last played for one.

Having it at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 19? Even more special.

“The (fans’) support, energy, the enthusiasm all year long has been very humbling for us,” Cristobal said. “I remember as a player it changed the city, the dynamics of the city, how it galvanized an entire community. Our players feel that.”

A final thought?

“I see a team that’s just focused,” Cristobal said. “That’s motivated, that is locked in. And that truly understands that nothing but our very best will ever be good enough. So we’re looking forward to getting to work.”