VIDEO: Miami Hurricanes return to campus to cheers with national title game up next ... as Mario Cristobal says time to get back to work

The triumphant Miami Hurricanes returned to campus today and coach Mario Cristobal said after getting off the team bus from the airport that the focus now is on “getting in that submarine and closing the wall around us.”

Translation: Block out the outside noise.

After beating Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl, Cristobal’s Canes will play for the national title Jan. 19 against the winner of tonight’s Indiana vs. Oregon game.

“This is a very motivated group,” Cristobal said. “We know we are going to be playing the best team in the country going in. Let’s get to work, man.”

Cristobal also expressed gratitude to all the staff at the Miami program, and excited fans also showed up to greet the team as the bus pulled up to the facility.

“Guys love the support, it hits home for them,” Cristobal said. “It’s a gamechanger for them. And I’m extremely grateful to be here and that so many people come out here. It hits home hard. We are highly motivated human beings, it just adds to that.”

Cristobal stressed that he doesn’t have much to say – it’s just his personality – and that “I just want to get back to work.”

“The bottom line is we are progressing at an unbelievable rate, our guys are fighting through injury, fighting for each other, focused on being great.”

A final thought from Cristobal?

“We are beyond excited to come back home and play one more time at Hard Rock,” he said. “It’s the final chapter for the season.

“To see Miami galvanizing the way it is, it’s awesome. We need everyone in that stadium to go bananas.”