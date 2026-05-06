VOTE NOW: Hurricanes Bracket Voting By Fans To Determine All-Time Best Miami Defensive Lineman

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. Over the next several weeks we will be unveiling our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then it’s up to you, the fan, to vote in our tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round. In the end, each position will have a victor. And then we will pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES …

Along the way we’ll be figuring out our first- and second-team All-Miami Hurricanes Offense, Defense and Special Teams.

VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes GOAT DL

Each of our position breakdowns will include our top group, and those that didn’t make the cut but were highly deserving. We chose these after a CaneSport editorial meeting looking at all the top players over the years.

Now it’s your turn to decide the winner. We will wait 48 hours for everyone to get their votes in each round and then move along. Ties will be broken by an extended runoff.

Today’s voting is for the All-Time Miami Defensive Line GOAT. Below are your eight finalists, and those that came close to making the cut. You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE. Each nominee is listed in alphabetical order, and selections are based on their Miami career only:

NOMINEE: RUEBEN BAIN

Making The Case: Bain (2023-25) enjoyed as dominant a three-year Miami career defending the run and pass as any defensive lineman on this list. He was a Freshman All-American in 2023 (12.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks), All-ACC in ’24 (3.5 sacks despite missing four games due to injury) and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year as well as the Ted Hendricks Award winner and a consensus All-American this past season (15.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks). Bain came in when the program was down and helped elevate it to the national title game in ’25 – he had eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in that game vs. Indiana. He was renowned for a motor second to none.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “His personal diary in which he would curse the opponent prior to the game was almost as big a highlight for us as his plays during the game.”

NOMINEE: JEROME BROWN

Making The Case: Brown (1983-1986), a consensus first team All-American in 1986, was an Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award finalist. He had 21 career sacks and a career total of 183 tackles, five fumbles caused and four recoveries. He started in four consecutive major bowl games. Equally effective at stopping the run and rushing the passer, he was a true force to be reckoned with on the field and quite the character off it. He was a dominant presence everywhere he went.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Gone too soon, Jerome had the classic fatigues moment and so many more during his illustrious Cane career.”

NOMINEE: TED HENDRICKS

Making The Case: The 6-7 Hendricks lined up at the end of the line but played with his hands up, not on the ground. But he was always referred to as a defensive end at UM and on All-American teams. Call him a hybrid. Hendricks was UM’s first, and only, three-time first-team All-American (1966-68). He was the UPI Lineman of the Year in 1968 and he finished fifth in Heisman Trophy balloting. He still holds the UM records for tackles by a defensive end (327 or 109 per season) and he also had 12 fumble recoveries including five in 1968.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “The Mad Stork was the greatest of his time for sure, now it’s a question of if he’s the greatest of Miami all-time.”

NOMINEE: CORTEZ KENNEDY

Making The Case: In 1988, Cortez transferred to the University of Miami from North Mississippi Junior College, where his coaches declared him to be the best defensive lineman in their league in 10 years. You saw why in his two seasons at UM. As a senior defensive tackle in 1989, he emerged as a dominant force on what many considered to be the nation’s top defensive line unit. Tez started all 12 games at right tackle, helping the team to the1989 National Championship while earning second team AP All-American honors.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Cortez’s combination of agility and strength is really what set him apart.”

NOMINEE: RUSSELL MARYLAND

Making The Case: Russell Maryland (1986-1990) was the Outland Trophy winner in 1990 (the first Cane to win it) and a consensus All-American. As a tackle in 1990 he made 96 tackles (54 solo) had had 10.5 sacks, seven TFL, 19 quarterback pressures, forced five fumbles and broke up two passes. He was one of the most intimidating and dominating defensive linemen of his era of college football, and he finished his Cane career with 279 tackles, 25 tackles for losses and 20.5 quarterback sacks.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Aside from his obvious skill and accolades on the field, Maryland was an incredible team leader who set the tone with his work ethic and leadership. Hence his nickname `The Conscience.’”

NOMINEE: WARREN SAPP

Making The Case: Sapp (1992-94) was the 1994 Lombardi Trophy and Nagurski Trophy winner, a consensus All-American and finished fifth in Heisman voting. He was named Defensive Player of the Year by seven organizations, including Sports Illustrated and the Football Writers Association. He spearheaded a UM team that led the nation in total defense, scoring defense and pass defense as he made 84 tackles, including 10.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He finished his Cane career with 176 tackles and 19.5 sacks.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Sapp’s teammates will tell you that coaches would actually take him off the practice field just so the offense could run some plays. Otherwise he’d be constantly blowing things up in the offensive backfield.”

NOMINEE: DANIEL STUBBS

Making The Case: Stubbs’ Miami records from the 1980s still stand – he had a record 17 sacks in 1986 and 30.5 sacks for his career. Playing from 1984-87, he made a name for himself as a prolific pass rusher. Mr. Sack (29 in his sophomore and junior seasons) had three sacks of Florida’s Kerwin Bell in 1986, and against Oklahoma he had 17 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and forced fumble. As a sophomore he led the team in sacks (12), and as a senior he had 75 tackles, 9 sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and 32 quarterback pressures. He was selected first team AP, Kodak, UPI, Camp, FBWA, and was an Outland finalist. He had 267 tackles in his career.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “You may think some recent Miami players were sack-making machines, but those that saw Stubbs play in the 80s might remind you that this guy led the team in sacks for three straight years including a ridiculous 17 in 1986.”

NOMINEE: VINCE WILFORK

Making The Case: Vince Wilfork (2001-2003) was a Lombardi Award semifinalist in ’03 as he recorded 64 tackles, 11 for loss, and had six sacks, one forced fumble and one recovery. He contributed to the 2001 national champions as a true freshman, placing 10th in tackles and causing three fumbles with 15 QB hurries. During the 2002 season, Wilfork had 43 tackles and 7 sacks. In his third and final year at The U, he totaled 64 tackles with a team-leading 20 quarterback hurries, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and was named first team All-Big East. An immobile force in the middle, he had a quickness you’d never think could exist for a guy his size.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “You want to talk about a man that looks most like a truck on this list, it’s Big Vince. And he played like it, trucking people out of the way left and right.”

JUST MISSED THE CUT: Mike Barnes, Jim Burt, Al Carapella, Rubin Carter, Nick Chickillo, Tony Cline, Dan Conners, Tony Cristiani, Gary Dunn, Eddie Edwards, Kevin Fagan, Bill Hawkins, Kenny Holmes, Dwayne Johnson (perhaps the greatest backup DT in college football history), William Joseph, Darren Krein, Kenard Lang, Don Latimer, Damione Lewis, Greg Mark, Jerome McDougle, Rusty Medearis, Bob Nelson, Kevin Patrick, Jaelan Phillips, Pat Riley, Gregory Rousseau, Don Smith, Gene Trosch, Ed Weisacosky, Lester Williams