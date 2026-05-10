VOTE NOW: Hurricanes Bracket Voting By Fans To Determine All-Time Best Miami Returner

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. Over the next several weeks we will be unveiling our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then it’s up to you, the fan, to vote in our tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round. In the end, each position will have a victor. And then we will pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES … DL GOAT NOMINEES … LB GOAT NOMINEES …DB GOAT NOMINEES …K/P GOAT NOMINEES

Along the way we’ll be figuring out our first- and second-team All-Miami Hurricanes Offense, Defense and Special Teams.

VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes GOAT PR/KR

Each of our position breakdowns will include our top group, and those that didn’t make the cut but were highly deserving. We chose these after a CaneSport editorial meeting looking at all the top players over the years.

Now it’s your turn to decide the winner. We will wait 48 hours for everyone to get their votes in each round and then move along. Ties will be broken by an extended runoff.

Today’s voting is for the All-Time Miami Return Man GOAT. Below are your eight finalists, and those that came close to making the cut. You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE. Each nominee is listed in alphabetical order, and selections are based on their Miami career only:

NOMINEE: TRAVIS BENJAMIN

Making The Case: During his time with the Miami Hurricanes (2008–2011), Benjamin was a standout specialized returner and explosive deep-threat wide receiver. He finished with 3,874 all-purpose yards, ranking third at Miami. Known for his exceptional track speed, he recorded a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and once claimed a personal best of 4.26 seconds. He used that to lead the team in both punt return yardage (181) and kickoff return yardage (496) as a freshman. In a breakout performance against FSU that year he recorded 274 all-purpose yards, the most by a Hurricane since Edgerrin James in 1998. That included six kickoff returns for 185 yards and a career-long 57-yard kickoff return. In 2009 he had nine punt returns for 57 yards, then in 2010 had a 79-yard punt return for a TD in a 36-24 loss to Ohio State. As a senior he had 11 punt returns for 121 yards and 25 kickoffs for 592 yards (23.7 average).

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Benjamin was an explosive returner at Miami and has continued that in the NFL with four TD punt returns including a 93-yarder.”

NOMINEE: STACY COLEY

Making The Case: Coley (2013-16) was an outstanding receiver/returner, and in 2013 he was the only FBS player to score touchdowns receiving, rushing and on a punt return and kickoff return. For his career he averaged 24.3 yards per kick return (47 for 1,142 yards) and 13.0 yards per punt return (25 for 325 yards). He had 570 kick return yards in 2013 including a 88-yard TD vs. Savannah State, and that year he also had a 79-yard punt return TD against Duke (had 220 punt return yards that season). In 2014 he had 24 KORs for 541 yards (22.5 average) and took back 15 punts for 105 yards.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “He battled some nagging injuries later in his career or his numbers would have been even better – he only returned one kickoff and no punts over his final two years as he focused on staying healthy as the team’s top receiver.”

NOMINEE: DEVIN HESTER

Making The Case: You know who could catch Devin Hester when he was playing for the Canes? Devin Hester. Because he was the fastest, most explosive guy in college football from 2003-05. While playing offense and defense, his real niche and what he’s famous for was his ability as a return man. Who can forget him taking the opening kickoff in 2003 against Florida and streaking untouched for a 97-yard touchdown? He would finish that freshman season with 517 kickoff return yards. The 2004 football season would make the nation take note of his game-changing abilities. He set a school record with four return touchdowns (three punts and one kickoff), including a school record-tying 100-yard kickoff return against N.C. State and a record-tying 92-yard punt return versus La. Tech … his 2nd punt return touchdown of the game. Though most teams kicked away from him during the second half of the season, he finished ranked fifth nationally with a 17.2 yard average on punt returns and ninth in the NCAA with a 26.9-yard average on kickoffs. Hester was named a 2004 All-American by the Football Writers Association, Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News, as well as first team All-ACC as a kick returner. In 2005, fearing his ability to score, teams consistently kicked away from him. He ended with 906 kickoff return yards.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Hester was an insane talent, and forget his speed – he also won the 2004 Big East Indoor Long Jump title in track. Of course he went on to become one of the NFL’s all-time greats as a returner, no surprise after what we saw him do at Miami.”

NOMINEE: RANDAL HILL

Making The Case: Hill (1987-90) was a standout receiver and returner at Miami. His nickname “Thrill Hill” really says it all. As a true freshman on the 1987 National Championship team, he set a then-school record for kickoff return yardage with 497 on 19 returns. In ’88 he had 360 yards on 19 kick returns, in ’89 237 yards on 12 KORs and as a senior he had four kickoff returns for 75 yards. He set a then-UM record for career kickoff return yards with 1,169 yards on 54 returns.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “In addition to his prowess as a return man, Hill had 107 career receptions for 1,643 yards and 11 TDs. And perhaps it’s one catch in particular he’s remembered for more than any return or other reception – in 1989 vs. No. 1 Notre Dame with the score tied he caught a 44-yard pass from Craig Erickson on a 3rd and 43 from the Miami 7 yard line. The first down broke the back of the Irish defense and Miami went on to win 27-10, sending the Canes to another National Championship.”

NOMINEE: DUKE JOHNSON

Making The Case: A RB/returner, Johnson (2012-14) is part of the 2026 Miami Hall of Fame induction class. Johnson broke Randal Hill’s record for kickoff return yards with 1,288 … and he did it with returns in just two of his three seasons (he didn’t handle returns in ’14). Johnson had 27 kickoff returns for 892 yards as a freshman, including two TDs (and a long of 95 vs. Bethune-Cookman), then had 14 returns for 396 yards in 2013. His 31.8-yard career kickoff average goes to show his consistently winning the hidden yardage battle for Miami.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Johnson was a 5-star hometown hero who went about his business with a tremendous amount of heart and a positive attitude no matter the circumstances. And there were some tough circumstances, as the Canes went 22-16 during his tenure.”

NOMINEE: SANTANA MOSS

Making The Case: You’ll also find Moss (1997-2000) on our list of GOAT receivers, and he’s earned his place in both spots. With explosive speed and athleticism, Moss ended his Cane career with new UM records for punt return yards (1,196) and career punts returned for touchdowns (6). He set a then-NCAA record in 2000 with 4 punt returns for touchdowns. That year he also set the school single season record for punt return yards (655). Moss was named the 2000 BIG EAST Offensive AND Special Teams Players of the Year, the only player in league history to win both awards. In ’99 Moss had 33 punt returns for 467 yards and two scores along with six KORs for 134 yards. In 1998 he had 74 punt return yards on eight attempts with three KORs for 73 yards, and as a freshman in ’97 he had seven kick returns for 168 yards.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Moss also set a then-school record in the 60-meter indoor in 1999 at 6.72 seconds – it stood for 11 years. In 2000, Moss was named the BIG EAST Most Outstanding Field performer when he won the conference title in both the long jump and triple jump. He was just a freak speed demon and overall athlete.”

NOMINEE: ROSCOE PARRISH

Making The Case: Parrish (2001-04) was a standout receiver and returner at Miami, and he had one of the longest punt returns in school history with a 92-yarder for a touchdown against BC in 2003. After redshirting in 2001, he had 27 punt returns for 392 yards the following season, then in ’03 had 23 punt returns for 240 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. In his final season he took back 20 punts for 324 yards, including touchdowns of 62 yards vs. Virginia and 72 yards in the Peach Bowl win over Florida.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “I always like to describe Roscoe Parrish as a cartoon. Because one moment you see him, the next you don’t because he’s he seems to have disappeared and then reappeared on the other side of the field. He would just dance away from defenders back and forth seemingly with ease.”

NOMINEE: KEVIN WILLIAMS

Making The Case: One of the most explosive all-purpose offensive weapons ever to play for Miami, Williams (1990-92) made big contributions on punt and kickoff returns. As a sophomore during Miami’s 1991 National Championship season he returned punts for touchdowns in 3 consecutive games to set a school record, and also set a single game record with 217 punt return yards against Penn State. Williams finished that season as the BIG EAST Special Teams Player of the Year and was named Punt Returner of the Year by the Football Writers Association of America. In 1990 as a freshman he took back 13 punts for 177 yards and 10 kickoffs for 231 yards, and in his final 1992 season he had 29 punt returns for 302 yards along with four kickoff returns for 82 yards.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “It’s pretty cool that after starring at Miami he teamed with Michael Irvin, Darrin Smith and Jimmy Johnson to win two Super Bowl rings with the Cowboy. He was just a unique talent on some great Miami teams.”