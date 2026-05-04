VOTE NOW: Hurricanes Bracket Voting By Fans To Determine All-Time Best Miami Tight End

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. Over the next several weeks we will be unveiling our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then it’s up to you, the fan, to vote in our tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round. In the end, each position will have a victor. And then we will pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES …

Along the way we’ll be figuring out our first- and second-team All-Miami Hurricanes Offense, Defense and Special Teams.

VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes GOAT TE

Each of our position breakdowns will include our top group, and those that didn’t make the cut but were highly deserving. We chose these after a CaneSport editorial meeting looking at all the top players over the years.

Now it’s your turn to decide the winner. We will wait 48 hours for everyone to get their votes in each round and then move along. Ties will be broken by an extended runoff.

Today’s voting is for the All-Time Miami Tight Ends GOAT. Below are your eight finalists, and those that came close to making the cut. You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE. Each nominee is listed in alphabetical order, and selections are based on their Miami career only:

NOMINEE: DANIEL (BUBBA) FRANKS

Making The Case: Franks (1997-1999) earned first-team All-American honors from the Sporting News and Football News and was AP second team his final year. He had 12 career TD catches and 77 receptions for 1,038 yards while starting 30 games. As a freshman he was a Sporting News Freshman All-American and was second on the Hurricanes in receptions (19 for 294 yards and four touchdowns). In 1998, he added 13 catches for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns, and in 1999 he was second on team in receptions, 45 for 565 yards and five touchdowns. For his career, he amassed 77 receptions for 1,038 yards for a 13.5 yards average per catch.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Franks to some extent laid the foundation for Tight End U, really working in that pass catching/run blocking combination where he was great at both.”

NOMINEE: JIMMY GRAHAM

Making The Case: Look, this poll is about the greatest Miami Hurricanes tight end … and how they performed at UM and not in the pros. But we can’t not include Jimmy Graham, because clearly we know he is one of the greatest tight end talents of all-time. So we’re not going to take away your chance to vote for him. But we do want you to consider that his career at Miami was more about basketball than football. He started 40 games for the basketball team in four years at Miami (2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09). So he only played one season of football at Miami, coming out for the team in 2009 and catching the eye of scouts with 17 catches for 213 yards and five touchdowns.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “There is no one we rooted for harder than Graham, who grew up under difficult circumstances in a group home and overcame a lot to reach the heights he did as a person and athlete.”

NOMINEE: DAVID NJOKU

Making The Case: Njoku was about as physically talented a tight end as you’ll find on this list, with size, speed and athleticism. He only saw time on the field for two seasons at Miami – he redshirted and didn’t play in 2014, then as a redshirt freshman in 2015 started four games and had 21 catches for 362 yards. That lay the groundwork for him to leave early after a stellar redshirt sophomore season in 2016 – he ended that year catching 43 passes totaling 698 yards with eight touchdowns. He had a string of three straight games with touchdowns in that final season.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Njoku was as smooth a tight end as you’ll find on this list, making everything look easy with his size and speed making him a mismatch for linebackers and safeties.”

NOMINEE: GREG OLSEN

Making The Case: Olsen (2004-2006) was an excellent third-down target who ran great routes and had hands soft as silk who became a starter as a sophomore. In 2005 he was second on the team in receptions (31 for 451 yards, a 14.5 average). In 2005 during the 10-7 opening loss at FSU he kept UM’s chances alive in the final drive with four straight third-down conversions. In 2006 he was the team’s top receiver (40 for 489 and one TD). Olsen finished his Cane career with 87 catches, 1,215 yards and six TDs.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Is this a good time to discuss Olsen’s rap career with 7th Floor Crew? Yeah, probably not.”

NOMINEE: JEREMY SHOCKEY

Making The Case: Jeremy Shockey (2000-2001) led the 2001 national champions in catches (40 for 519 yards) with seven touchdowns. For his career he had 61 for 815 and 10 TDs. He had two scores in the 59-0 rout against No. 14 Syracuse, and he had a 21 yard TD in the Rose Bowl. Perhaps his most memorable and most crucial catch came in 2000, a 13-yard touchdown in the final minute for a 27-24 victory over FSU. He also had a 44-yard TD in the 41-21 victory over No. 2 Virginia Tech. He earned CNNSI first-team All-American honors and was a finalist for the Mackey Award.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “We always loved hearing stories from other players about Shockey, especially how hyper he was in the huddle. Often he’d tell Ken Dorsey that he’s wide open and to throw him the darn ball, sort of backyard style.”

NOMINEE: WILLIE SMITH

Making The Case: Smith (1983-1985) received first team AP, Walter Camp and Kodak All-American recognition. He had 114 career receptions and at the time set UM records for receptions in a season (66 in 1984) and a single game (12) against Maryland in 1984. He was one of the first major contributors to Tight End U. One of his most memorable performances: Smith notched 152 yards on 11 catches against the rival Florida Gators in a win in Tampa in 1984. Smith was a member of The U’s first national championship team in 1983.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “While researching Willie, it’s notable that in high school he was first-team All-State as a DB but second-team as a WR.”

NOMINEE: CLIVE WALFORD

Making The Case: Walford had a five-year Cane career from 2010-14, and he started games in each of his final four years. As a redshirt freshman he had 172 yards, in ’12 he had 451, in ’13 454 yards and then as a senior he was a Mackey Award Finalist after ending with a career-high 44 catches, 676 yards and seven TDs. For his career he had 121 receptions, 1,753 yards and 14 TDs. Walford started 35 games at Miami and was a big, powerful blocker with enough quickness to make plays down the field in the passing game.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Not a bad career for a guy who was a three-star recruit out of high school, right?”

NOMINEE: KELLEN WINSLOW

Making The Case: Winslow was arguably the most athletic and productive tight end in UM history. And this versatile player, who was a defensive end, wide receiver and punter in high school, occasionally also showed his prowess on special teams … he had highlight-reel tackles on two kickoffs that helped set the tone in the Rose Bowl romp over Nebraska. A Hurricane from 2001 to 2003 before passing up his senior season, Winslow was a consensus All-American in 2003 and the winner of the Mackey Award that goes to the most outstanding tight end in the nation. He led the team that season with 60 catches and broke the school career record for tight end receptions (119, which went for 1,365 yards and nine TDs). In the biggest game of 2003 against West Virginia he had 10 receptions for 104 yards, including a leaping catch on fourth and 13 that led to game-winning field goal. In the rainy showdown at Florida State, he had seven catches for 106 in a 22-14 victory. And in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State for the 2002 national championship, he made 11 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown, a seven-yarder for the lead in the first overtime.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Things spiraled for Winslow personally after his playing days, and we’ll also make mention of his `I’m a f’ing soldier’ rant in 2004 that went viral before viral was really a thing.”

JUST MISSED THE CUT: Elijah Arroyo, Coleman Bell, Rob Chudzinski, Glenn Dennison, Will Mallory