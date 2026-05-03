VOTE NOW: Hurricanes Bracket Voting By Fans To Determine All-Time Best Miami Wide Receiver

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. Over the next several weeks we will be unveiling our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then it’s up to you, the fan, to vote in our tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round. In the end, each position will have a victor. And then we will pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES

Along the way we’ll be figuring out our first- and second-team All-Miami Hurricanes Offense, Defense and Special Teams.

VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes GOAT WR

Each of our position breakdowns will include our top group, and those that didn’t make the cut but were highly deserving. We chose these after a CaneSport editorial meeting looking at all the top players over the years.

Now it’s your turn to decide the winner. We will wait 48 hours for everyone to get their votes in each round and then move along. Ties will be broken by an extended runoff.

Today’s voting is for the All-Time Miami Wide Receiver GOAT. Below are your eight finalists, and those that came close to making the cut. You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE. Each nominee is listed in alphabetical order, and selections are based on their Miami career only:

NOMINEE: EDDIE BROWN

Making The Case: Brown (1983-1984) was a game-breaking receiver and punt returner who starred on Howard Schnellenberger’s ’83 champions and played in Jimmy Johnson’s first season. In 1983 he had eight catches for 150 yards in the final regular-season game at FSU and another six for 115 yards in the championship game against Nebraska. In ’84 he led the team with 1,114 yards on 59 receptions for eight touchdowns. He opened the season in the Kickoff Classic with eight catches for 157 yards in a 20-18 victory over Auburn, and he had 220 yards in the infamous Hail Flutie game. You want an exciting player from the start of the championship era for Miami? You’ll get no finer than Brown.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Without Brown does Miami get its first national title? Doubtful. If that doesn’t make him a GOAT candidate along with his season results, we’re not sure what else would.”

NOMINEE: MICHAEL IRVIN

Making The Case: Irvin played for Jimmy Johnson during the 1985-1987 seasons and ended his Miami career with 143 catches for 2,423 yards and 26 TDs (still holding up and ranking first in UM history) … including at one point a string of eight straight games with a touchdown catch. Perhaps his two biggest plays were at Tallahassee (1987) in the fourth quarter when he caught touchdown passes of 26 and 73 yards from Steve Walsh to cap a comeback from a 3-19 deficit in the 26-25 victory that eventually determined the national champion. And he had a 26-yard touchdown grab in the 20-16 victory over South Carolina that put the Canes in the national championship game … plus his 23-yard touchdown catch gave Miami a 17-7 lead over Oklahoma en route to a 20-14 victory in the Orange Bowl Classic for the title. He’s The Playmaker for a reason.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Those that had the honor of watching The Playmaker at Miami no doubt recall many instances of him grabbing passes, out-racing defenders to the end zone and high-fiving fans in the Orange Bowl stands.”

NOMINEE: ANDRE JOHNSON

Making The Case: Johnson was a clutch receiver with massive big play ability, and he didn’t have to take on a major role given all the rest of the talent on the team during the Hurricanes’ 34-game winning streak from 2000 to 2002. Johnson (2000-2002) ended with 1,831 yards and 20 TDs, including seven catches for 199 yards and two TDs in the Rose Bowl romp over Nebraska for the 2001 national title. Earlier that year, in one of the big games of the season, he had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns in stopping FSU’s 10-year home unbeaten streak. You could argue there was never a receiver at Miami with more physical tools at his disposal than Johnson.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “I can still close my eyes and see him scoring against Nebraska. His size and speed made him a mismatch for everyone.”

NOMINEE: SANTANA MOSS

Making The Case: Moss (1997-2000) was a versatile athlete who wasn’t just a great receiver but also starred on special teams and in track (starting his career on a track scholarship). He had 4,402 all-purpose yards, a record at the time, along with 143 receptions for 2,546 yards (also first in the Miami record books at the time) and 19 TDs. Boasting 4.3 speed in the 40, he was Co-Most Outstanding Track Athlete in the Big East Championships. Arguably his best game? In 1999 at FSU he had nine catches for 180 yards and touchdowns of 80 and 14 yards in the 31-21 loss to the No. 1 team. In 2000 he was second to Wayne in receiving (45 for 748 yards/5 touchdowns), and he finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting and was a first-team All-American.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Forget the stats, we like how he coined the phrase `Big time players make big time plays in big time games.’ That’s a GOAT quote.”

NOMINEE: XAVIER RESTREPO

Making The Case: Not the biggest, fastest or strongest receiver, Restrepo did all the little things work and perfected his craft as a slot receiver. He bided his time at Miami before breaking out with a pair of 1,000-yard seasons to end his five-year Cane tenure. He finished with 200 catches (a program record) for 2,844 yards (also a UM record) and 21 TDs, adding 46 punt return yards and 118 kick return yards. As a senior in 2024 he had 69 catches for 1,127 yards and 11 TDs (with six 100-yard games), and in ’23 he set a then-program record with 85 catches, taking them for 1,092 yards and six TDs (with five 100-yard games). From 2020-22 his most productive output was ‘21 with 373 yards. He’s a guy who just worked really, really hard and stuck it out and it paid off his final two seasons.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Out of everyone I’ve seen at Miami in over two decades, Restrepo was able to most consistently get open the fastest off the snap.”

NOMINEE: LAMAR THOMAS

Making The Case: Thomas (1989-1992) ended his Miami career with a then-record 144 receptions for 2,271 yards and 23 TDs. At one point he had a catch in 33 straight games. A member of the Ruthless Posse, he led the 1991 national champions in receiving with 39 for 623 yards and six touchdowns. In 1990 he caught 43 passes for 742 yards and six TDs; as a junior he led the team in receptions (39), yards receiving (623) and touchdown receptions (6). He had two 100-yard receiving games and added 5 catches for 73 yards in Miami’s 22-0 Orange Bowl Classic victory over Nebraska for the 1991 National Championship. In 1992, Thomas had 47 catches for 701 yards and a team leading 10 TDs. The legend of “Torretta-to-Thomas” will always remain in Hurricane hearts. An all-around athlete, Thomas also played several games for basketball coach Leonard Hamilton’s basketball Canes in the 1990-1991 season.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Not only was he a great football player at Miami, but he was a great outspoken leader. He’s also a personal CaneSport GOAT for putting up with you (Gary Ferman) during your weekly Lamar Thomas Shows during the season.”

NOMINEE: MALACHI TONEY

Making The Case: In one year at Miami, Malachi Toney has done something no other wide receiver has accomplished throughout Cane history – in addition to finishing with over 1,200 yards and 10 TDs as a receiver, he also threw two TD passes and ran in a touchdown this past season. Can you have the All-Time GOAT off one year with the assumption he’s going to keep getting better? The fans will decide that. Among his 2025 accolades: Led nation and set Miami’s single-season record with 109 catches, set new Miami record with 1,211 receiving yards and added 113 rushing yards and 298 punt return yards, good for 1,622 all-purpose yards.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “If the Miami Hurricanes GOAT was centered around one season, Toney or Cam Ward might just win it. But it’s up to fans to decide if one year and what the future holds for him eclipses what some of these past greats did. Right?”

NOMINEE: REGGIE WAYNE

Making The Case: Wayne (1997-2000) was a Sporting News Freshman All-American, and he went on to set the then-school record in career receptions (173) along with 2,510 yards and 20 TDs. He also had a record 36 straight games with a reception. As a freshman in 1997, he led the Canes with 640 yards receiving on 48 catches, the latter breaking Michael Irvin’s freshman record of 46. In 1998, he again led Miami with 42 receptions, and was 2nd in receiving yards (629), though he missed 2 games with a torn ACL. In 1998, he caught 40 passes for 486 yards and 4 touchdowns. In Miami’s 2000 season, the senior led the team with 755 yards receiving and a 17.6 yards per catch average on 43 receptions. His 10 touchdowns at the time tied for 2nd most all time behind Irvin’s record of 11 in 1986.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “For those that weren’t around to watch Wayne, well he may not have had the nickname `Playmaker’ like someone else, but he was a bigtime play maker.”

JUST MISSED THE CUT: Phillip Dorsett, Brian Blades, Wesley Carroll, Jammi German, Yatil Green, Leonard Hankerson, Randal Hill, Frank McDonald, Bill Miller, Roscoe Parrish, Brett Perriman