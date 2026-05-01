VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes Bracket Voting By Fans Begins With Legendary Quarterbacks

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. Over the next several weeks we will be unveiling our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then it’s up to you, the fan, to vote in our tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round. In the end, each position will have a victor. And then we will pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes GOAT QB

Along the way we’ll be figuring out our first- and second-team All-Miami Hurricanes Offense, Defense and Special Teams.

Each of our position breakdowns will include our top group, and those that didn’t make the cut but were highly deserving. We chose these after a CaneSport editorial meeting looking at all the top players over the years.

Now it’s your turn to decide the winner. We will wait 48 hours for everyone to get their votes in each round and then move along. Ties will be broken by an extended runoff.

We will start with quarterback. Below are your eight finalists, and those that came close to making the cut. You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE. Each nominee is listed in alphabetical order, and selections are based on their Miami career only:

NOMINEE: KEN DORSEY

Making The Case: The Maxwell Award winner and Heisman finalist, he won a national title and nearly won two more. He started from 2000 through 2002 that included a 34-game winning streak. Smart, accurate and a leader, he threw for 9,565 yards with 86 TDs (still the Miami career record). He holds the school record for consecutive passes without an interception, a whopping 193. In the Rose Bowl game that won the national title, he passed for 238 yards in the first half as the Canes took a 34-0 lead over Nebraska and went on to win 37-14.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “I remember watching him in a spring practice and he was treating it like the Super Bowl. He maybe wasn’t the most physically gifted guy by NFL standards, but he was the best I’ve seen for Miami at QB intensity-wise.”

NOMINEE: JIM KELLY

Making The Case: In his first start midway through the 1979 season, a day the Hurricanes were predicted to lose by 40 points at 19th-ranked Penn State, he passed on nearly every down and the Canes won 26-10 in one of their greatest upsets. In 1980 Kelly led the Hurricanes to a 9-3 record and their first bowl game in 13 years. The 1981 team beat top-ranked Penn State 17-14, No. 17 Florida 21-20, No. 14 FSU, routed Notre Dame 37-15 and earned a top 10 ranking. Kelly’s shot at All-American honors in his senior season, 1982, were ruined when he suffered a season-ending shoulder separation at Virginia Tech in the third game. He went on to a Hall of Fame NFL career … but remember, the voting is centered on their performances as Miami Hurricanes. He ended throwing for 5,228 yards and 33 touchdowns in his Cane career while completing 376 of 676 passes.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Forget about football, he’s just one of the greatest people you’ll ever meet.”

NOMINEE: BERNIE KOSAR

Making The Case: Kosar was the first to win a national title for Miami. In 1983 he won the job “by a whisker” over Vinny Testaverde, as Howard Schnellenberger said when he made the decision. He lost the opener in ’83 to Florida 28-3, then never lost again. Miami was only the second team in college football history to win the national title while gaining more yards by passing than by rushing. Kosar earned MVP honors when he threw for an Orange Bowl Classic record 300 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-30 upset over top-ranked and heavily favored Nebraska for the national championship. He ended his career throwing for 5,971 yards and 40 TDs with a 62.3 completion percentage.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “You think Miami Hurricanes, you think Bernie.”

NOMINEE: GEORGE MIRA, SR.

If you’re an old-time Hurricanes fan, you know how special Mira was at Miami. Nicknamed “The Matador,” he started during the 1961-63 seasons and was a first-team All-American after he led the nation in 1963 in total offense (2,318 yards) and tied the NCAA record for career completions (368). The right-handed Mira earned UM immortality by beating the Gators on a left-handed touchdown pass. Over the course of his career Mira, Sr. played in 30 games and had 4,727 passing yards with 28 TDs. His son George Mira, Jr., also was a standout linebacker at UM in the mid-1980s.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Even though I wasn’t born by the time his Cane career ended, old-time fans have told me all the time how he was the real precursor to Quarterback U.”

NOMINEE: VINNY TESTAVERDE

Making The Case: Testaverde in his first season as the starter (1985) led UM to a 27-14 victory at top-ranked Oklahoma and a No. 2 ranking as he passed for 3,238 yards while completing 61.4 percent of his passes in a 10-2 season. In 1986 he won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell and O’Brien Awards and was the consensus All-American quarterback. He set school records for completion percentage 63.4) and passing efficiency (165.80, best in the nation). A freak motor scooter accident on campus forced him to miss the final regular season game against East Carolina. And in the national title game against Penn State at the Fiesta Bowl he led the Canes to the six-yard line in the final minute but was intercepted at the goal line and the Nittany Lions won 14-10. His Cane career saw him throw for 6,058 yards and 48 TDs.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “I hate that I think about the Penn State game so much when I hear his name, because Vinny was so amazing. Why do I keep thinking about that when he’s mentioned?”

NOMINEE: GINO TORRETTA

He won the 1991 Heisman and national title and got to the title game a year later but came up short. Torretta became the second Hurricane to win the Heisman (1992) and also won the Unitas, Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards while earning consensus All-American honors. In his four-year career he started 26 games and threw for 7,690 yards and 47 touchdowns. In 1991, Torretta threw to the Ruthless Posse (led by Horace Copeland, Lamar Thomas and Coleman Bell), and with the help of Wide Right I the Hurricanes went undefeated and won their fourth national championship. Torretta passed for 3,095 yards and 20 touchdowns, including a 99-yarder to Copeland. (And countless times Sonny Hirsch’s radio call of that play was replayed: “NINETY… NINE…YARDS!!!).

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “He was that field general who before coaches were talking about being a `game manager’ was the perfect description of that with his great decision-making and precision accuracy getting the ball in the hands of his playmakers and letting them go to work.”

NOMINEE: STEVE WALSH

Making The Case: Walsh won a national championship and lost only one game in his two years as a starter, that coming on a controversial call at Notre Dame. A first-team All-American who finished fourth in Heisman voting, he threw for 48 TDs at Miami along with 5,369 yards. Known for his poise and composure as well as his smarts, he may have been at his best when he changed plays at the line of scrimmage in the heat of a game. In the 1987 showdown game at fourth-ranked FSU, he led the Hurricanes back from a 19-3 deficit to a 26-25 victory with touchdown passes to Melvin Bratton and Michael Irvin. In the 20-14 victory over top-ranked Oklahoma for the national championship, he completed 18 of 30 for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Mr. Steady Stevie, I loved watching how smooth and calm he was under center.”

NOMINEE: CAM WARD

Making The Case: The most recent on this list … by over two decades … Ward only had one year at Miami but you can argue it was the greatest single season by a Miami quarterback in history. After arriving from Washington State he was a Heisman Trophy finalist and the Davey O’Brien Ward winner after he set Miami’s single-season record for passing yards (4,313) and touchdowns (39). Those numbers would have been even higher had the Canes not faced a playoff snub. His 67.2 completion percentage (305-for-454) also set new program standard for a single season and career. And he threw just seven interceptions. He had seven games of over 300 passing yards and eclipsed 400 yards in three other games (South Florida, Cal and Duke). He was the NFL’s No. 1 overall pick, but as a reminder once again, this is only looking at what they did on the field as Canes and not how the NFL felt about a guy or how a guy fared in the pros.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “He singlehandedly brought Miami back to relevance with his ridiculous ability and gave me a new appreciation of the scramble drill.”

JUST MISSED THE CUT: Fran Curci, Craig Erickson