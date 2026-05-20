VOTE NOW: Second Round Pits Hurricanes GOAT LB Ray Lewis vs. GOAT DB Ed Reed

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. We have now unveiled our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then you, the fan, cast your votes in a tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round.

VOTE NOW: 2nd round Hurricanes LB GOAT Ray Lewis vs. DB GOAT Ed Reed

In the end, each position has a victor. And then we pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

We are now in the second round.

Below are the links to view Round 1 voting results:

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES … DL GOAT NOMINEES… LB GOAT NOMINEES …DB GOAT NOMINEES … PK/P NOMINEES … PR/KR NOMINEES

And here are your links to Round 2 of voting, which is ongoing:

QB GOAT Ken Dorsey vs. RB GOAT Edgerrin James … WR GOAT Michael Irvin vs. TE GOAT Jeremy Shockey … OL GOAT VS. DL GOAT

Today in Round 2 we have your LB GOAT vs. DB GOAT then will move onto the PK/P GOAT vs. PR/KR GOAT.

So it’s LB GOAT Ray Lewis VS. DB GOAT Ed Reed.

You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE.

A closer look at today’s nominees:

NOMINEE: RAY LEWIS

Making The Case: Lewis (1993-1995) helped ease the loss of one of the greatest linebacking trios in college football history – Michael Barrow, Darrin Smith and Jesse Armstead – when he became the defensive leader in 1994 and was a Butkus Award finalist in 1995 before forgoing his senior year for the NFL. One of the most intimidating Hurricanes ever, Lewis made an immediate impact in his first high-profile game as a true freshman in ’93, recording 17 tackles in his first start as the third-ranked Canes defeated No. 13 Colorado in Boulder 35-29. Lewis led the team in tackles as a sophomore (152) and junior (160). Both those remain the top two all-time single-season records at UM. He was AP first-team All-American and a Butkus finalist and ranks sixth all-time at UM in total tackles with 388. It’s also notable that he was a late addition in 1993, receiving the last available scholarship spot.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “I still remember my first interview with Lewis his freshman season in 1993. He looked and talked like a full-grown adult. No peach fuzz on this 18-year-old, no fear of the limelight or any running back.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Lewis won with 57.4 percent of the vote, edging Dan Morgan (32.3 percent). It really was a two-man race, with third place going to Micheal Barrow at 4.1 percent and fourth place Jon Vilma getting 4.5 percent of the vote.

NOMINEE: ED REED

Making The Case: Reed (1998-2001) famously decided to stay for his senior year and was a massive part of team that won the title that year (2001). His team speeches/motivation are things of legend. Reed earned consensus All-American recognition in both 2000 and 2001 and ranks first all-time in UM interceptions (21), first in interception return yardage (369), and first in interceptions returned for a touchdown (four). He led the 2001 defense that had a record 45 takeaways, including his legendary TD that helped save the game vs. BC – he had 10 passes broken up and nine interceptions that season and in four games had two interceptions each. He was the Football News Defensive Player of Year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the best defensive back in the nation. Among his other honors: 1998 Freshman All American by the Football News and Sporting News, 1999 All BIG EAST second team (had 74 tackle and 11 TFL that year), and All BIG EAST first team in 2000 (80 tackles, 8 INTs) and 2001.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “You can get pumped up just sitting in a chair listening to Reed’s impassioned Cane speeches. The most famous one? That was at halftime vs. FSU in 2001 when Miami was winning but wasn’t playing to his/Miami’s standard – `I’m hurt, dawg. Don’t ask me if I’m alright. Hell, no. Joaquin (Gonzalez) said dominate, and we’re not doing it. I put my heart into this sh**, dawg. Let’s go, man!’”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Reed and Sean Taylor were the big two here, and Reed won with 57.4 percent to Taylor’s 38.5 percent. Finishing in third place was Bennie Blades with 2.8 percent, and no one else had over 1 percent of the vote.