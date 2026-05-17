VOTE NOW: Second Round Pits Hurricanes GOAT OL Bryant McKinnie vs. GOAT DL Jerome Brown

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. We have now unveiled our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then you, the fan, cast your votes in a tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round.

In the end, each position has a victor. And then we pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

VOTE NOW: 2nd round Hurricanes OL Bryant McKinnie vs. GOAT DL Jerome Brown

We are now in the second round.

Below are the links to view Round 1 voting results:

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES … DL GOAT NOMINEES… LB GOAT NOMINEES …DB GOAT NOMINEES … PK/P NOMINEES … PR/KR NOMINEES

And here are your links to Round 2 of voting, which is ongoing:

QB GOAT Ken Dorsey vs. RB GOAT Edgerrin James … WR GOAT Michael Irvin vs. TE GOAT Jeremy Shockey

Today in Round 2 we have your OL GOAT vs. DL GOAT, then will move onto the LB GOAT vs. DB GOAT and PK/P GOAT vs. PR/KR GOAT.

So it’s OL GOAT Bryant McKinnie VS. DL GOAT Jerome Brown.

You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE.

A closer look at today’s nominees:

NOMINEE: BRYANT MCKINNIE

Making The Case: McKinnie (2000-2001), protector of Ken Dorsey (never allowed a sack in two seasons), won the Outland Trophy as the nation’s top lineman and was a consensus All-American on the 2001 national champions. He also finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting that year. As a junior in 2000, he was named a first team All American by the Football News and made a name for himself in Miami’s 27-24 victory over archrival Florida State by shutting down the Noles’ Jamal Reynolds, the eventual Lombardi Award winner (Reynolds had just one assisted tackle in the game). Some of you may also recall when McKinnie shut down NCAA sack leader Dwight Freeney of Syracuse. He was simply dominant as a Cane.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Mt. McKinnie is one of my favorite Canes, mainly because I had trouble hearing him during media availabilities because his mouth was like a foot above my head.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: McKinnie won with a dominant 75.9 percent of the vote, followed by Leon Searcy at 8.5 percent, Jim Otto 5.58 percent and Francis Mauigoa at 4.9 percent.

NOMINEE: JEROME BROWN

Making The Case: Brown (1983-1986), a consensus first team All-American in 1986, was an Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award finalist. He had 21 career sacks and a career total of 183 tackles, five fumbles caused and four recoveries. He started in four consecutive major bowl games. Equally effective at stopping the run and rushing the passer, he was a true force to be reckoned with on the field and quite the character off it. He was a dominant presence everywhere he went.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Gone too soon, Jerome had the classic fatigues moment and so many more during his illustrious Cane career.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Brown edged out Warren Sapp, 35.1 percent to 23.1 percent. Ted Hendricks finished third (15.9 percent) with Vince Wilfork fourth (9.3 percent) and Russell Maryland fifth (9.1 percent).