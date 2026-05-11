VOTE NOW: Second Round Pits Hurricanes GOAT QB Ken Dorsey vs. GOAT RB Edgerrin James

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. We have now unveiled our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then you, the fan, cast your votes in a tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round.

In the end, each position has a victor. And then we pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

We are now in the second round.

VOTE NOW: 2nd round Hurricanes GOAT QB Ken Dorsey vs. GOAT RB Edgerrin James

Below are the links to Round 1 voting, if you want to review the results:

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES … DL GOAT NOMINEES… LB GOAT NOMINEES …DB GOAT NOMINEES … PK/P NOMINEES … PR/KR NOMINEES

Today in Round 2 we have your QB GOAT vs. RB GOAT, then will move onto the WR GOAT vs. TE GOAT, OL GOAT vs. DL GOAT, LB GOAT vs. DB GOAT and PK/P GOAT vs. PR/KR GOAT.

So it’s QB GOAT Ken Dorsey vs. RB GOAT Edgerrin James.

You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE.

A closer look at today’s nominees:

NOMINEE: KEN DORSEY

Making The Case: The Maxwell Award winner and Heisman finalist, he won a national title and nearly won two more. He started from 2000 through 2002 that included a 34-game winning streak. Smart, accurate and a leader, he threw for 9,565 yards with 86 TDs (still the Miami career record). He holds the school record for consecutive passes without an interception, a whopping 193. In the Rose Bowl game that won the national title, he passed for 238 yards in the first half as the Canes took a 34-0 lead over Nebraska and went on to win 37-14.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “I remember watching him in a spring practice and he was treating it like the Super Bowl. He maybe wasn’t the most physically gifted guy by NFL standards, but he was the best I’ve seen for Miami at QB intensity-wise.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Dorsey won with 32.2 percent of the vote, edging Cam Ward (23.7 percent), Jim Kelly (17.0 percent), Bernie Kosar (9.6 percent) and Vinny Testaverde (8.9 percent).

NOMINEE: EDGERRIN JAMES

Making The Case: He ended his Cane career second on UM’s all-time rushing list (2,960 yards), third in all-purpose yards (3,590), second in touchdowns (32), tied for the most 100-yard games (14), tied with Clinton Portis for first in total touchdowns (35), and he had that memorable 299-yard rushing game vs. UCLA in 1998 plus a 271-yard outing against Boston College in 1997. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a dominant offensive force for the Canes. His powerful yet elusive running style and outstanding vision dominated opponent after opponent.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Everyone who was a Cane fan at the time remembers his school-record 299 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including the game winner with 50 seconds to go, in the 49-45 victory over third-ranked UCLA at the Orange Bowl in the 1998 final regular-season game.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: James dominated the field, winning easily with 51.1 percent of the vote. That was ahead of Willis McGahee (25.5 percent), Frank Gore (10.2 percent) and Ottis Anderson (5.6 percent).