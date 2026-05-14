VOTE NOW: Second Round Pits Hurricanes GOAT TE Jeremy Shockey vs. GOAT WR Michael Irvin

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. We have now unveiled our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then you, the fan, cast your votes in a tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round.

In the end, each position has a victor. And then we pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

VOTE NOW: 2nd round Hurricanes GOAT WR Michael Irvin vs. GOAT TE Jeremy Shockey

We are now in the second round.

Below are the links to view Round 1 voting results:

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES … DL GOAT NOMINEES… LB GOAT NOMINEES …DB GOAT NOMINEES … PK/P NOMINEES … PR/KR NOMINEES

Yesterday in Round 2 we had your QB GOAT vs. RB GOAT, which was Ken Dorsey vs. Edgerrin James.

Today it is WR GOAT Michael Irvin vs. TE GOAT Jeremy Shockey. You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE.

A closer look at today’s nominees:

NOMINEE: MICHAEL IRVIN

Making The Case: Irvin played for Jimmy Johnson during the 1985-1987 seasons and ended his Miami career with 143 catches for 2,423 yards and 26 TDs (still holding up and ranking first in UM history) … including at one point a string of eight straight games with a touchdown catch. Perhaps his two biggest plays were at Tallahassee (1987) in the fourth quarter when he caught touchdown passes of 26 and 73 yards from Steve Walsh to cap a comeback from a 3-19 deficit in the 26-25 victory that eventually determined the national champion. And he had a 26-yard touchdown grab in the 20-16 victory over South Carolina that put the Canes in the national championship game … plus his 23-yard touchdown catch gave Miami a 17-7 lead over Oklahoma en route to a 20-14 victory in the Orange Bowl Classic for the title. He’s The Playmaker for a reason.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Those that had the honor of watching The Playmaker at Miami no doubt recall many instances of him grabbing passes, out-racing defenders to the end zone and high-fiving fans in the Orange Bowl stands.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Irvin won with 55.7 percent of the vote, finishing ahead of Andre Johnson’s 29.7 percent. Santana Moss just edged out Malachi Toney for third place, 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, and Eddie Brown checked in next at 2.9 percent.

NOMINEE: JEREMY SHOCKEY

Making The Case: Jeremy Shockey (2000-2001) led the 2001 national champions in catches (40 for 519 yards) with seven touchdowns. For his career he had 61 for 815 and 10 TDs. He had two scores in the 59-0 rout against No. 14 Syracuse, and he had a 21 yard TD in the Rose Bowl. Perhaps his most memorable and most crucial catch came in 2000, a 13-yard touchdown in the final minute for a 27-24 victory over FSU. He also had a 44-yard TD in the 41-21 victory over No. 2 Virginia Tech. He earned CNNSI first-team All-American honors and was a finalist for the Mackey Award.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “We always loved hearing stories from other players about Shockey, especially how hyper he was in the huddle. Often he’d tell Ken Dorsey that he’s wide open and to throw him the darn ball, sort of backyard style.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Shockey won with a dominant 66.7 percent of the vote, with Kellen Winslow a distant second at 15.3 percent and Greg Olsen tallying a third-place finish with 9.4 percent followed by Bubba Franks (3.6 percent) and Jimmy Graham (2.1 percent).