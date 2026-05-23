VOTE NOW: Second Round Wraps Up With Hurricanes GOAT KR Devin Hester vs. PK Carlos Huerta

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. We have now unveiled our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then you, the fan, cast your votes in a tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round.

In the end, each position has a victor. And then we pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

VOTE NOW: 2nd round Hurricanes KR GOAT Devin Hester vs. PK GOAT Carlos Huerta

We are now wrapping up the second round.

Below are the links to view Round 1 voting results:

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES … DL GOAT NOMINEES… LB GOAT NOMINEES …DB GOAT NOMINEES … PK/P NOMINEES … PR/KR NOMINEES

And here are your links to Round 2 of voting, which is ongoing:

QB GOAT Ken Dorsey vs. RB GOAT Edgerrin James … WR GOAT Michael Irvin vs. TE GOAT Jeremy Shockey … OL GOAT Bryant McKinnie vs. DL GOAT Jerome Brown … LB GOAT Ray Lewis vs. DB GOAT Ed Reed

Today in wrapping up Round 2 we have your P/PK GOAT Carlos Huerta VS. PR/KR GOAT Devin Hester.

You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE.

A closer look at today’s nominees:

NOMINEE: DEVIN HESTER

Making The Case: You know who could catch Devin Hester when he was playing for the Canes? Devin Hester. Because he was the fastest, most explosive guy in college football from 2003-05. While playing offense and defense, his real niche and what he’s famous for was his ability as a return man. Who can forget him taking the opening kickoff in 2003 against Florida and streaking untouched for a 97-yard touchdown? He would finish that freshman season with 517 kickoff return yards. The 2004 football season would make the nation take note of his game-changing abilities. He set a school record with four return touchdowns (three punts and one kickoff), including a school record-tying 100-yard kickoff return against N.C. State and a record-tying 92-yard punt return versus La. Tech … his 2nd punt return touchdown of the game. Though most teams kicked away from him during the second half of the season, he finished ranked fifth nationally with a 17.2 yard average on punt returns and ninth in the NCAA with a 26.9-yard average on kickoffs. Hester was named a 2004 All-American by the Football Writers Association, Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News, as well as first team All-ACC as a kick returner. In 2005, fearing his ability to score, teams consistently kicked away from him. He ended with 906 kickoff return yards.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Hester was an insane talent, and forget his speed – he also won the 2004 Big East Indoor Long Jump title in track. Of course he went on to become one of the NFL’s all-time greats as a returner, no surprise after what we saw him do at Miami.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Hester easily sprinted away from the field with 93.6 percent of the vote, and finishing a very distant second was Santana Moss with 3.7 percent followed by Kevin Williams at 2.1 percent.

NOMINEE: CARLOS HUERTA

Making The Case: A walkon with a soccer background, Huerta (1988-1991) was a consensus All-American in 1991. He ranks first at UM in consecutive PATs (157) and third in field goals to Michael Badgley and Andy Borregales with 73. As a freshman in 1988 he hit the game-winning field goal of 29 yards at Michigan. And that was set up when he produced a great bounce on his onside kick that Miami recovered. He hit three field goals in the 18-16 victory over Arkansas, including the game winner from the 20. For the season he connected on 21 of 27. As a sophomore he hit on 18 of 22, finished second in the nation in scoring among placekickers (101 points), and had the game-winning field goal against at Michigan State, a 45-yarder for a 23-20 victory. As a junior he hit 17 of 21 and again scored 101 points, eighth best in the nation. Not affected by the narrowing of the goal posts in 1991, he hit 37 of 40 PATs and 17 of 21 field goals. Of note that season: He had the winning extra point in the 17-16 triumph at FSU (Wide Right I) and connected from 24 twice and from 54 in the 22-0 victory over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl Classic to win the 1991 national title.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Huerta is a legend. The story of how he came in as a walkon and turned into one of the greatest kickers in the nation and all-time at Miami is awe-inspiring stuff.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Huerta won with 54.9 percent of the vote, with Andy Borregales second at 16.2 percent followed by Matt Bosher’s 12.4 percent. Jeff Feagles was at 6.4 percent with Jose Borregales at 5.6 percent.