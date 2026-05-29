VOTE NOW: Third Round Pits Hurricanes GOAT OL/DL Winner Jerome Brown vs. GOAT LB/DB Winner Ed Reed vs. GOAT PK/KR Winner Devin Hester

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. We have unveiled our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then you, the fan, cast your votes in a tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round.

We are now through round 2 of position GOAT vs. position GOAT battles and in the second part of round 3 as we seek to determine the All-Time single Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

VOTE NOW: Third Round Hurricanes GOAT Jerome Brown vs. Devin Hester vs. Ed Reed

Below are the links to Round 1 voting, if you want to review the results:

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES … DL GOAT NOMINEES… LB GOAT NOMINEES …DB GOAT NOMINEES … PK/P NOMINEES … PR/KR NOMINEES

Below are the links to Round 2 voting:

QB GOAT Ken Dorsey vs. RB GOAT Edgerrin James … WR GOAT Michael Irvin vs. TE GOAT Jeremy Shockey … OL GOAT Bryant McKinnie vs. DL GOAT Jerome Brown … LB GOAT Ray Lewis vs. DB GOAT Ed Reed … PK/P GOAT Carlos Huerta vs. PR/KR GOAT Devin Hester

Below is the link to the Round 3 offense GOAT voting:

OFFENSIVE GOAT

Today in the second part of Round 3 we have your OL/DL winner vs. LB/DB/special teams GOAT vote. That means Jerome Brown and Ed Reed are facing off vs. Devin Hester.

You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE.

A closer look at today’s nominees:

NOMINEE: JEROME BROWN

Making The Case: Brown (1983-1986), a consensus first team All-American in 1986, was an Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award finalist. He had 21 career sacks and a career total of 183 tackles, five fumbles caused and four recoveries. He started in four consecutive major bowl games. Equally effective at stopping the run and rushing the passer, he was a true force to be reckoned with on the field and quite the character off it. He was a dominant presence everywhere he went.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Gone too soon, Jerome had the classic fatigues moment and so many more during his illustrious Cane career.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Brown edged out Warren Sapp, 35.1 percent to 23.1 percent. Ted Hendricks finished third (15.9 percent) with Vince Wilfork fourth (9.3 percent) and Russell Maryland fifth (9.1 percent).

SECOND ROUND RESULTS: Brown won out vs. Bryant McKinnie, 65.8 percent to 34.2 percent.

NOMINEE: DEVIN HESTER

Making The Case: You know who could catch Devin Hester when he was playing for the Canes? Devin Hester. Because he was the fastest, most explosive guy in college football from 2003-05. While playing offense and defense, his real niche and what he’s famous for was his ability as a return man. Who can forget him taking the opening kickoff in 2003 against Florida and streaking untouched for a 97-yard touchdown? He would finish that freshman season with 517 kickoff return yards. The 2004 football season would make the nation take note of his game-changing abilities. He set a school record with four return touchdowns (three punts and one kickoff), including a school record-tying 100-yard kickoff return against N.C. State and a record-tying 92-yard punt return versus La. Tech … his 2nd punt return touchdown of the game. Though most teams kicked away from him during the second half of the season, he finished ranked fifth nationally with a 17.2 yard average on punt returns and ninth in the NCAA with a 26.9-yard average on kickoffs. Hester was named a 2004 All-American by the Football Writers Association, Walter Camp Foundation and The Sporting News, as well as first team All-ACC as a kick returner. In 2005, fearing his ability to score, teams consistently kicked away from him. He ended with 906 kickoff return yards.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Hester was an insane talent, and forget his speed – he also won the 2004 Big East Indoor Long Jump title in track. Of course he went on to become one of the NFL’s all-time greats as a returner, no surprise after what we saw him do at Miami.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Hester easily sprinted away from the field with 93.6 percent of the vote, and finishing a very distant second was Santana Moss with 3.7 percent followed by Kevin Williams at 2.1 percent.

SECOND ROUND RESULTS: Hester won out vs. Carlos Huerta, 87.5 percent to 12.5 percent.

NOMINEE: ED REED

Making The Case: Reed (1998-2001) famously decided to stay for his senior year and was a massive part of team that won the title that year (2001). His team speeches/motivation are things of legend. Reed earned consensus All-American recognition in both 2000 and 2001 and ranks first all-time in UM interceptions (21), first in interception return yardage (369), and first in interceptions returned for a touchdown (four). He led the 2001 defense that had a record 45 takeaways, including his legendary TD that helped save the game vs. BC – he had 10 passes broken up and nine interceptions that season and in four games had two interceptions each. He was the Football News Defensive Player of Year and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the best defensive back in the nation. Among his other honors: 1998 Freshman All American by the Football News and Sporting News, 1999 All BIG EAST second team (had 74 tackle and 11 TFL that year), and All BIG EAST first team in 2000 (80 tackles, 8 INTs) and 2001.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “You can get pumped up just sitting in a chair listening to Reed’s impassioned Cane speeches. The most famous one? That was at halftime vs. FSU in 2001 when Miami was winning but wasn’t playing to his/Miami’s standard – `I’m hurt, dawg. Don’t ask me if I’m alright. Hell, no. Joaquin (Gonzalez) said dominate, and we’re not doing it. I put my heart into this sh**, dawg. Let’s go, man!’”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Reed and Sean Taylor were the big two here, and Reed won with 57.4 percent to Taylor’s 38.5 percent. Finishing in third place was Bennie Blades with 2.8 percent, and no one else had over 1 percent of the vote.

SECOND ROUND RESULTS: Reed won out vs. Ray Lewis, 83.7 percent to 16.3 percent.