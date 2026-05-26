VOTE NOW: Third Round Pits Hurricanes GOAT QB/RB Winner Edgerrin James vs. GOAT WR/TE Winner Michael Irvin

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. We have unveiled our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then you, the fan, cast your votes in a tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round.

We are now through round 2 of position GOAT vs. position GOAT battles.

It’s on to Round 3 as we seek to determine the All-Time single Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

VOTE NOW: Third Round Hurricanes GOAT Edgerrin James vs. GOAT Michael Irvin

Below are the links to Round 1 voting, if you want to review the results:

QB GOAT NOMINEES … RB GOAT NOMINEES … WR GOAT NOMINEES … TE GOAT NOMINEES … OL GOAT NOMINEES … DL GOAT NOMINEES… LB GOAT NOMINEES …DB GOAT NOMINEES … PK/P NOMINEES … PR/KR NOMINEES

Below are the links to Round 2 voting:

QB GOAT Ken Dorsey vs. RB GOAT Edgerrin James … WR GOAT Michael Irvin vs. TE GOAT Jeremy Shockey … OL GOAT Bryant McKinnie vs. DL GOAT Jerome Brown … LB GOAT Ray Lewis vs. DB GOAT Ed Reed … PK/P GOAT Carlos Huerta vs. PR/KR GOAT Devin Hester

Today in Round 3 we have your QB/RB winner vs. WR/TE winner GOAT vote. That means Michael Irvin is facing off vs. Edgerrin James.

You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE.

A closer look at today’s nominees:

NOMINEE: MICHAEL IRVIN

Making The Case: Irvin played for Jimmy Johnson during the 1985-1987 seasons and ended his Miami career with 143 catches for 2,423 yards and 26 TDs (still holding up and ranking first in UM history) … including at one point a string of eight straight games with a touchdown catch. Perhaps his two biggest plays were at Tallahassee (1987) in the fourth quarter when he caught touchdown passes of 26 and 73 yards from Steve Walsh to cap a comeback from a 3-19 deficit in the 26-25 victory that eventually determined the national champion. And he had a 26-yard touchdown grab in the 20-16 victory over South Carolina that put the Canes in the national championship game … plus his 23-yard touchdown catch gave Miami a 17-7 lead over Oklahoma en route to a 20-14 victory in the Orange Bowl Classic for the title. He’s The Playmaker for a reason.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Those that had the honor of watching The Playmaker at Miami no doubt recall many instances of him grabbing passes, out-racing defenders to the end zone and high-fiving fans in the Orange Bowl stands.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Irvin won with 55.7 percent of the vote, finishing ahead of Andre Johnson’s 29.7 percent. Santana Moss just edged out Malachi Toney for third place, 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, and Eddie Brown checked in next at 2.9 percent.

SECOND ROUND RESULTS: Irvin beat out Jeremy Shockey, 95.0 percent to 5.0 percent.

NOMINEE: EDGERRIN JAMES

Making The Case: He ended his Cane career second on UM’s all-time rushing list (2,960 yards), third in all-purpose yards (3,590), second in touchdowns (32), tied for the most 100-yard games (14), tied with Clinton Portis for first in total touchdowns (35), and he had that memorable 299-yard rushing game vs. UCLA in 1998 plus a 271-yard outing against Boston College in 1997. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a dominant offensive force for the Canes. His powerful yet elusive running style and outstanding vision dominated opponent after opponent.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Everyone who was a Cane fan at the time remembers his school-record 299 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including the game winner with 50 seconds to go, in the 49-45 victory over third-ranked UCLA at the Orange Bowl in the 1998 final regular-season game.”

FIRST ROUND RESULTS: James dominated the field, winning easily with 51.1 percent of the vote. That was ahead of Willis McGahee (25.5 percent), Frank Gore (10.2 percent) and Ottis Anderson (5.6 percent).

SECOND ROUND RESULTS: James beat out Ken Dorsey, 60.0 percent to 40.0 percent.