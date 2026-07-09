WATCH Doctor's Orders: Mark Fletcher taking a direct snap is a cheat code for Miami Hurricanes fans in College Football 27

CaneSport Miami Hurricanes family, if you’re an avid gamer like me and love EA Sports College Football, then today is a national holiday.

Last year, I cracked the Top 100 in Road to the CFP, and this year I plan to do it again.

I know there are a ton of new features to explore, but I’m old school. Give me my favorite team, their real roster, their actual playbook, and let me compete against people online. That’s where I have the most fun.

After putting several hours into the game, I have a few early impressions.

First, the slingshot running from last year is gone. You can no longer angle toward the sideline and suddenly launch upfield for a huge gain. Defenders also do a much better job reacting to comeback routes, curls, and hitches, so players can’t simply spam those concepts all game and expect easy completions.

That said, I do feel a little less in control than I did last year. At times, the gameplay feels more animation-driven. The best comparison I can make is NBA 2K, where certain movements and outcomes are tied to animations. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it’s definitely an adjustment.

There is one thing that drives me crazy, though.

If you’re the road team and Stadium Pulse is in effect, your players will occasionally line up on the complete opposite side of the field as if the play has been flipped. Then, right before the snap, everyone has to sprint across the formation to get back into position. It’s a strange visual, and I hope it’s something that gets cleaned up in a future update.

Overall, though, I’m really enjoying the game.

For Miami fans, the Hurricanes’ offensive playbook is built to establish the run. I’d put it at roughly a 60-40 run-pass split. The Canes also have a Wildcat package that gives opponents absolute nightmares. Mark Fletcher taking a direct snap is basically a cheat code. If your opponent can’t stop it, keep feeding him the ball until they prove they can.

There are plenty of solid passing concepts to keep defenses honest, but my early impression is that Miami is at its best when you control the game on the ground and make the defense commit extra bodies to stopping the run.

Defensively, the playbook is fairly straightforward. There are some good zone blitz packages mixed in, but I’ve found that playing sound base defense with a few adjustments is extremely effective. You don’t have to get overly fancy to generate stops.

As I continue climbing the Road to the CFP ladder, I’ll be posting some of my favorite plays, concepts, and setups that have been giving opponents headaches.

So if you’re looking for an edge online—or just want to talk a little virtual Canes football—keep an eye out.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some rankings to climb.