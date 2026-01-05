‘We just got to stop the run first’: Containing playmakers is what Ole Miss sees as key vs. Miami in CFP

‘We just got to stop the run first’: Containing playmakers is what Ole Miss sees as key vs. Miami in CFPby: Luke Chaney2 hours agoLChaney_Read In AppDec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) hands off the ball to Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesOle Miss defenders are prioritizing their run defense against Miami in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.