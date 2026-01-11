West Virginia WR Cam Vaughn Brings Experience and Production to Miami Hurricanes via Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes added South Carolina Transfer Vandrevius Jacobs yesterday. And today off his UM visit Miami’s picked up another big WR piece for next year – West Virginia WR Cam Vaughn is a Hurricane.

The duo is, in essence, a veteran presence to help UM with starters CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion out of eligibility. Of course, top freshman star Malachi Toney will be back off his 1,000-yard campaign, and the team also has potential explosive talent in JoJo Trader, Daylyn Upshaw and Joshua Moore.

But the veteran departures is why it made sense for the Canes to go after some older talent at receiver.

This past season Vaughn had 541 receiving yards for the Mountaineers (TDs against Utah, BYU, Houston and Robert Morris), and in 2024 as a redshirt freshman at Jacksonville Sate he earned All-Conference USA Freshman honors with eight starts, 48 catches and 803 yards (including nine catches, 183 yards and a TD against Ohio in the Cure Bowl).

As you can see above, Vaughn has good range, speed and size, somewhat reminiscent of Daniels and his style of play. So he should fit right into Shannon Dawson’s attack.

Per Pro Football Focus in 650 reps this year at West Virginia, Vaughn graded out at 66.7 percent as primarily a boundary receiver, and he had 5.5 yards after catch with three drops on 71 targets.

Vaughn and Jacobs can come in and take over starting roles along with Toney … or perhaps the excellent young depth as mentioned earlier with Trader, Moore and Upshaw can step up. The two additions mean this position is in excellent shape looking to the 2026 season.