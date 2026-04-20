Where Miami commits, top targets sit in updated Rivals recruiting rankings

Rivals released its new rankings for the 2027 recruiting class on Monday afternoon.

This update featured no movement for Miami commits.

All three of UM’s verbal pledges listed stayed the same — Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear (No. 26), Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams (No. 44) and Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll interior offensive lineman Sean Tatum (No. 219).

Every other Miami commit remained outside of the Top 300.

There was some movement in the five-star group.

Chicago (Ill.) St. Patrick defensive lineman David Folorunsho, who named Miami his leader after his visit last week, moved up from No. 13 to No. 9. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly defensive back Donte Wright moved up from No. 21 to No. 14 and earned his fifth star. Wright is committed to Georgia but visited Miami this spring.

Five-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive tackle Mark Matthews, arguably the top overall recruit on Miami’s board, remained at No. 3 overall.

A handful of other top Miami targets just missed the five-star cut, including Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit linebacker Kaden Henderson, who moved down from No. 16 to No. 21. Henderson is one of Miami’s most wanted recruits on the defensive side of the ball.

Miami is trending heavily to land East St. Louis (Ill.) High running back Myson Johnson-Cook ahead of this week’s decision. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is a freak athlete who boasts a 10.3 100-meter time. However, Johnson-Cook suffered a minor drop, falling from No. 59 to No. 63.

The Hurricanes have the Rivals Recruiting Prediction lean for one of the country’s biggest risers in Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach defensive back Andre Hyppolite, who jumped up from three-star prospect to the No. 105 overall recruit nationally. Hyppolite visited Miami three times this spring.

Other Miami targets who saw big jumps were Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls safety/linebacker Jarrell Chandler, who moved up 106 spots from No. 197 to No. 91, Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, who moved up 41 spots from No. 189 to No. 148, and Columbus (Ohio) St. Francis DeSales tight end Jordan Karhoff, who moved up 54 spots from No. 212 to No. 158.

A handful of top Miami targets also fell in the rankings.

Phenix City (Ala.) Central interior offensive lineman Jatori Williams dropped 24 spots from No. 153 to No. 177, Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss wide receiver Tre Moore dropped 26 spots from No. 191 to No. 217 and Detroit (Mich.) Country Day tight end Anthony Cartwright dropped from No. 280 to out of the Rivals300 entirely.

Miami holds eight verbal commitments in its 2027 recruiting class. The Hurricanes entered the day with the No. 10 ranked class nationally.