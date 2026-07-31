Where Miami stands in national recruiting rankings after commitment of five-star A'mir Sears

Miami is still sitting at No. 3 in the Rivals Industry national team recruiting rankings.

The Hurricanes added a big piece to the puzzle on Friday afternoon in five-star Miami (Fla.) Columbus athlete A’mir Sears. He picked UM over LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M and others.

Sears, who reclassified from the 2028 to the 2027 recruiting class, is the fourth five-star recruit to commit to Miami this cycle. He also gives the Hurricanes another blue-chip commit. Miami has 17 total, which is tied with Florida for third most nationally.

The Hurricanes are only behind Notre Dame and Texas A&M in the team rankings. Miami has a score of 93.061 — only a tenth a point behind the Irish. Texas A&M has a score of 94.173.

At 6-foot-1, 160 pounds, Sears is ranked as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 10 overall recruit nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Florida this cycle.

The Hurricanes now have 21 overall commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Sears, five-star Irmo (S.C.) High EDGE Jaiden Bryant, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide receiver Eli Woodard, Top 100 Dothan (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach defensive back Andre Hyppolite, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, Rivals300 Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine.