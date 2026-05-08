Where Miami stands in national team recruiting rankings

Miami has moved up in the Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings.

The Hurricanes added a big piece to the puzzle when Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile committed on Friday afternoon. He picked UM over fellow finalists LSU and Virginia Tech.

Miami climbed one spot from No. 12 to No. 11 in the rankings after the pledge. The Hurricanes are less than a point behind Notre Dame and will have an opportunity to move up as it gets closer to official visit season.

Miami moved past UCLA and is ahead of programs like Auburn, Penn State and Texas. UM boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.

At 6-foot-2, 260 pounds, Ayangbile is ranked as the No. 21 defensive lineman and No. 179 overall prospect nationally, per Rivals. He is also ranked as the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Texas.

Miami now has 10 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Ayangbile, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .