Where Miami stands in Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings after big commitment

Miami is working its way towards a Top 5 recruiting class.

The Hurricanes added a big piece to the puzzle when Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams committed to the Hurricanes on Friday afternoon. He picked UM over finalists Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky and Purdue.

Miami remained at No. 8 in the Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings after the pledge. However, Hurricanes are less than a point behind Georgia and Notre Dame and will have an opportunity to move up as several elite prospects are slated to visit this weekend for the Spring Ball Splash event.

Miami is ahead of programs like Florida, Oregon and Texas and boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.

Abrams is the second highest ranked commit in Miami’s class and a major addition to the quarterback room.

“Miami is a dream school,” Abrams said earlier this week. “It’s one of the offers I wanted as a kid. I said I would get the offer, and I did. It was a true blessing. They’ve had two really good quarterbacks back-to-back. It would be cool to come behind Cam Ward and Carson Beck.”

At 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Abrams is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 45 overall recruit nationally, per the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is also ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Illinois this cycle.

Miami now has eight commitments in its 2027 recruiting class — Abrams, Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.

Seven of the eight verbal pledges hail from South Florida.