Where Miami stands in Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings after latest commitment

Miami is working its way towards a Top 5 recruiting class.

The Hurricanes added an intriguing piece to the puzzle when three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford committed on Wednesday night. He picked UM over offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and others.

Miami remained at No. 6 in the Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings after the pledge. However, Hurricanes are less than a point behind USC and will have an opportunity to move up as it closes spring practices with more high end recruiting visitors.

Miami is ahead of programs like Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon and Texas and boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.

At 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, Ford is ranked as the No. 47 interior offensive lineman and No. 630 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 70 overall recruit in the state of Georgia this cycle.

Miami now has 10 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Ford, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.

Eight of Miami’s 10 commitment are from Florida.