Where Miami stands in Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings after two commitments

Miami surged into the Top 10 in the Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings after landing Top 100 Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear earlier this month.

The Hurricanes added two prospects to the class on Tuesday in three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine. Both committed while visiting for Miami’s first spring.

Miami remained at No. 8 in the Rivals Industry team recruiting rankings. The Hurricanes are less than a point behind USC and will have an opportunity to move up as several elite prospects are slated to visit over the next few weeks.

Miami is ahead of programs like Florida, Oregon and Texas and boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.

While Johnson and Gourdine aren’t highly ranked pledges, both have plenty of upside. Johnson picked Miami over fellow finalist Florida, while Gourdine picked the Hurricanes over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M and others.

“It’s close to home,” Johnson said. “It’s like a two-and-a-half-hour drive. If you look at where I live, it’s so much closer than any other school — like insanely closer. It’s convenient. Another thing is the staff. Every time I’m up at Miami, they make me feel like I’m a need for them. That’s something I value.”

Goudine added:

“Something I really like about them is they are going to show you if they are really interested in you. The love Miami shows is just something else.”

Miami now has seven commits in its 2027 recruiting class — Lennear, Gourdine Johnson, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna wide receiver Ah’Mari Stevens, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur safety Jaylyn Jones, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Dermarcus Deroche and three-star Palm Beach (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Zaquan Linton.

All seven verbal pledges hail from South Florida.