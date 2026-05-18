Where Miami targets sit in updated 2028 Rivals recruiting rankings

Rivals released its 2028 recruiting rankings on Monday afternoon. The update featured plenty of movement for Miami targets.

The highest ranked prospect on the board is Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge pass rusher Jalanie George, who remained a five-star and the No. 2 overall recruit nationally. George just named the Hurricanes in his Top 6. George is looking to make his first visit soon. This race seems pretty open with Florida, Oklahoma, Washington, Ohio State and Auburn being the other contenders.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin wide receiver Brysen Wright stayed at No. 3 overall. George and Wright are two of only three recruits who were given five stars in this update. Wright hasn’t made many visits as of late, but it’s safe to say Miami is in his top group along with schools like Florida, Ohio State and Texas.

Fellow elite in-state prospect A’mir Sears dropped one spot to No. 5 overall and remained a four-star. A dynamic two-way prospect out of Miami (Fla.) Columbus, Sears is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the country and should eventually earn his fifth star. Miami has the early lead for the on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles EDGE Asher Ghioto dropped one spot to No. 8 overall. He is another Top 10 overall target for the Hurricanes next cycle. Ghioto was just on campus for the Spring Ball Splash event last month and has the Hurricanes high on his mind along with schools like Florida, Ohio State and Georgia.

One other Top 10 overall recruit to note is Newark (N.J.) Malcolm X Shabazz cornerback Nasir Richardson, who moved up two spots to No. 10 overall. Richardson recently notched a Miami offer and is planning to make his first visit in June.

Other recruits listed in five-star territory (Top 32) who are strongly considering Miami are Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern safety Casey Barner, who moved up one spot to No. 17 nationally, Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional linebacker Tahj Gray, who remained at No. 27 nationally, and Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day EDGE Antonio Thomas Jr., who remained at No. 28 nationally.

Miami is also high on the list for Top 100 prospects like Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice EDGE Kameron McGee, who dropped three spots to No. 56 nationally, Miami (Fla.) Carol City athlete Aden Johnson, who dropped nine spots to No. 59 nationally, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie linebacker Gabriel Player, who dropped eight spots to No. 67 nationally, Riverview (Fla.) Sumner interior offensive lineman George Selvie III, who dropped 76 spots to No. 93 nationally, and Miami (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna wide receiver Tromon Isaac, who moved up two spots to No. 95 nationally.

Elsewhere in the Rivals300, Miami has the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine lead for Lakeland (Fla.) High wide receiver Cameron Fuse, who dropped 11 spots to No. 166 nationally, Weston (Fla.) Cypress Bay athlete Za’Kari Johnson, who dropped 22 spots to No. 195 nationally, and Miami (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna athlete Peter Pierre, who dropped four spots to No. 265 nationally.

Miami has one commits in its 2028 recruiting class in Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin quarterback Knox Annis. He remained as three-star prospect in this update.