Where Miami targets sit in updated 2028 Rivals recruiting rankings

Rivals released its 2028 recruiting rankings on Monday afternoon. The update featured plenty of movement for Miami targets.

The highest ranked prospect on the board is Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin wide receiver Brysen Wright, who fell two spots from the No. 1 to the No. 3 overall recruit nationally. Despite the minor drop, Wright was one of only three prospects to earn a five-star ranking.

Wright, who is considering reclassifying to the 2027 recruiting class, has Miami in his top group and plans to make a return visit at some point this spring.

Miami (Fla.) Columbus athlete A’mir Sears checked in right behind Wright at No. 4 nationally. Sears is now listed as a cornerback but can also play wide receiver at the next level.

Miami has the heavy lead for Sears on the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine and is trending to keep him home. Sears, another candidate to reclassify to 2027, was at 305 Day earlier this month and is planning to be at UM’s first practice tomorrow.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles EDGE Asher Ghioto remained at No. 7 and is another big target for the Hurricanes next cycle. Yet another prospect considering reclassifying to 2027, Ghioto is set to make a visit to Miami on April 4.

Other recruits listed in five-star territory (Top 32) that are strongly considering Miami are Tamp (Fla.) Sumner offensive lineman George Selvie, who moved up two spots to No. 17 nationally, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern safety Casey Barner, who moved up 16 spots to No. 18 nationally, and Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day EDGE Antonio Thomas Jr., who moved up 17 spots to No. 28 nationally.

Miami is also high on the list for prospects like Miami (Fla.) Carol City athlete Aden Johnson, who is now listed as an EDGE. Johnson can also play wide receiver or tight end and is considering reclassifying to 2027. He dropped 11 spots to No. 50 nationally.

The Hurricanes are also in a strong position for Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna wide receiver Tromon Isaac, who fell 36 spots but is still in the Top 100 at No. 97 nationally. Isaac, another prospect possibly reclassifying to 2027, has visited UM on several occasions.

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage’s Neimann Lawrence is a favorite to be Miami’s quarterback take for next cycle. He moved down 31 spots to No. 66 nationally. Lawrence was also considering reclassifying but recently made the decision to stay in 2028.

Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie linebacker Gabriel Player, who is set to visit Miami tomorrow, was a big riser in this release, moving up from unranked to No. 59 nationally.

Other Miami targets who saw big jumps were Chillicothe (Ohio) High athlete Cartae Ligon, who is visiting April 4 and jumped up from unranked to No. 144 nationally, Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons linebacker Skylar Alston, who is visiting April 7 and moved up from a three-star prospect to No. 241 nationally, and Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna EDGE Peter Pierre, who has visited on multiple occasions and made the leap from three-star prospect to No. 261 nationally.

Miami does not yet hold any verbal commitments in the 2028 class.