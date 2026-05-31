Where Miami's recruiting class ranks after back-to-back commitments

Miami stayed put at No. 4 in the Rivals Industry national team recruiting rankings.

The Hurricanes added two big pieces to the puzzle when both Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover and four-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins committed on Sunday.

With Glover and Jenkins now in the fold, Miami is on the verge of a Top 3 class. The Hurricanes are just 0.11 points behind No. 3 ranked Oklahoma.

Miami boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Glover is ranked as the No. 19 linebacker and No. 199 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

At 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, Jenkins is ranked as the No. 41 defensive lineman and No. 378 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Miami now has 17 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Glover, Jenkins, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .



