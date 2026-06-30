Where Miami's recruiting class ranks after latest commitment...

Miami stayed put at No. 3 in the Rivals Industry national team recruiting rankings.

The Hurricanes added a big piece to the puzzle on Tuesday afternoon in Rivals300 Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide receiver Eli Woodard. He picked UM over fellow finalists Cal and UCLA.

Woodard is ranked as a four-star recruit by every major recruiting service, giving the Hurricanes another blue-chip commit. The Hurricanes have 15 total, which is fourth most nationally .

The Hurricanes are currently behind Notre Dame and Texas A&M in the team rankings. Miami has a score of 92.387 and are only 0.345 points behind Notre Dame. Texas A&M, which is ranked No. 1, has a score of 94.003.

At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Woodard is ranked as the No. 23 wide receiver and No. 156 overall recruit nationally. He is also ranked as the No. 16 overall recruit in the state of California this cycle.

The Hurricanes now have 20 overall commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Woodard, five-star Irmo (S.C.) High EDGE Jaiden Bryant, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach defensive back Andre Hyppolite, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine.