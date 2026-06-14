Where Miami's recruiting class ranks after latest commitment...

Miami stayed put at No. 2 in the Rivals Industry national team recruiting rankings.

The Hurricanes added a big piece to the puzzle in Rivals300 Miami (Fla.) North Miami Beach safety Andre Hyppolite. He picked UM over fellow finalists Florida, Georgia, Minnesota and Notre Dame.

Hyppolite is ranked as a three-star on the Rivals Industry because ESPN has yet to assign him a ranking — thus Miami’s overall score remained unchanged. However, both Rivals and 247 both have him ranked in the Top 300.

The Hurricanes are only behind Texas A&M in the team rankings. The Aggies have a score of 94.057, while Miami has a score of 92.792.

Miami boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC.

At 6-foot, 180 pounds, Hyppolite is ranked as the No. 45 safety and No. 523 overall prospect nationally, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 44 overall recruit in the state of Florida this cycle.

Miami now has 19 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class — Hyppolite, five-star Irmo (S.C.) High EDGE Jaiden Bryant, five-star Long Beach (Calif.) Poly cornerback Donte Wright, five-star Miami (Fla.) Carol City wide receiver Nick Lennear, Top 100 Dotahn (Ala.) High cornerback Ai’King Hall, Top 100 Garner (N.C.) High linebacker AJ Randle, Top 100 Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams, , Rivals300 Houston (Texas) Langham Creek defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile, Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover, Rivals300 Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Rivals300 Poplarville (Miss.) High running back Ty Keys, Rivals300 Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll offensive lineman Sean Tatum, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons tight end Demarcus Deroche, four-star Pearland (Texas) High defensive lineman Demarco Jenkins, four-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Jaylyn Jones, three-star Gainesville (Ga.) High offensive lineman Tyler Ford, three-star Key West (Fla.) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson, three-star Lake Worth (Fla.) Santaluces EDGE Jayvon Dawson and three-star Davie (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Sherrod Gourdine .