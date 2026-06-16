WR Cooper Barkate Chasing Title, NFL Dreams at Miami

The arrival of Duke WR Cooper Barkate at Miami out of the transfer portal gives the Hurricanes something new in its storied history: A pair of 1,000-yard receivers on their team from the prior season.

Malachi Toney’s coming off a ridiculous 109-catch, 1,211-yard season and should be even better in Year 2. Barkate? He’s enjoyed back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns (one at Duke, one at Harvard), and his QB from the Blue Devils will be tossing him the ball.

“No. 1 it was a step up in football, compete for a national championship and play at a higher level,” Barkate told CanesWear. “Not only was it a lifelong dream of mine to play at a school like this, but a next step for me personally in my football journey, playing at a higher level. At a place like Miami you learn to be more of a man, develop more, have to put more effort into it, really have to challenge yourself.”

Darian Mensah’s decision to transfer to UM in January made it an easy decision for Barkate.

“He’s my best friend, so it’s been great,” Barkate said. “We took our visit together, just jumped straight in. I learned a lot from him (at Duke), how serious he takes the game, how he goes about it professionally.”

It’s also unusual for a Harvard player to wind up playing major college football. Barkate says his time with the Crimson “shaped me tremendously.”

“A place like Harvard, it really makes you love learning,” Barkate said. “Harvard really pushed me to expand my horizons of what I wanted to learn. I take that in all facets of my life, even football – why we’re running certain concepts, why the OC might be calling a certain play.”

For background, Barkate spent the 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons at Harvard – he compiled a total of 113 receptions for 1,742 yards and 14 touchdowns in 23 starts in those seasons and was an FCS Second-Team All-American in 2024. Then last year he had the 1,000-yard season in the ACC before transferring to UM late in the portal process.

A shifty 6-1, 195-pound perimeter receiver, Barkate graded out at an excellent 76.4 percent last year per Pro Football Focus. He was noted with six drops and 5.5 yards after catch (for comparison, Toney had one drop and averaged 7.7 yards after catch).

“I’m just a gritty player, real smart,” Barkate said. “I’m faster than people think. And I take a lot of pride in my route running. A lot of short, intermediate routes are my strength. I’m not a very emotional guy off the field, but in between the lines I get to a competitive side, and that shows when I play.”

Barkate is part of a deep, talented Miami receiver room. While he and Toney will start, the third starting spot is a massive competition with Josh Moore (210 yards as a freshman in ‘25) the first-teamer in the spring but the competition ongoing. Cam Vaughn (1,344 yards last two seasons at West Virginia) and Vandrevius Jacobs (548 yards at South Carolina) hope to have a say along with Daylyn Upshaw (105 yards as a freshman) and true freshmen Somourian Wingo, Vance Spafford, Milan Parris and Tyran Evans.

Barkate did share this about the receivers: Jacobs is the funniest guy in the room.

“He’s a funny dude,” Barkate said.

A final takeaway from Barkate?

“My ultimate goal is to make it to the NFL,” he says. “But we saw last year with the playoff run, the further your team goes in the playoffs the better you look as an individual player for the draft. Really my goal is pretty aligned with team goals, and that’s ultimately what I care about. If I can make a deep natty run, win playoff games or a national championship, that’s all I could ask for.”