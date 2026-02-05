3&Out: Jeremy Fears made himself a distraction with a technical that will cost Michigan State beyond loss at Minnesota

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State (19-4, 9-3) couldn’t afford a C-minus, or worse, game on the road against at Minnesota against a team that plays much better at home than its sub .500 overall record might indicate. That is, however, exactly what the Spartans got in a 76-73 loss against a Golden Gopher team that knocked off its third ranked opponent in Big Ten play at The Barn and improved 10-3 at home.

1. Poor decision by Jeremy Fears will have ramifications beyond loss at Minnesota

The last thing Michigan State coach Tom Izzo wanted at this point in the season was unnecessary distractions. He has one now as the result of star point guard Jeremy Fears picking up a technical foul for kicking at Minnesota guard Langston Reynolds below the belt.

The timing of the technical foul was terrible for the Spartans, as it was a momentum killer for a Michigan State team, which trailed by just five points when the officials went to the monitor at the request of Minnesota coach Niko Medved. The impulsiveness displayed by Fears in reaction to being fouled by Reynolds created momentum for Minnesota. The Golden Gophers made both technical free throws before scoring on a putback a short while later to take a nine-point lead. The worst part of Fears’ technical foul was not the impact it had on this tame. The bigger issue is the microscope Fears will play under in the games ahead.

This incident at Minnesota in combination with the uproar from Ann Arbor supercharged by Dusty May painting Fears as a dirty play following a tripping incident involving Yaxel Lendeborg will likely turn Fears into the basketball equivalent of a professional wrestling villain. Given the way social media amplifies everything, Fears will have difficult time living down the reputation of being cast as the Michigan State equivalent of former Wisconsin Badger Brad Davison.

On a team with a lot of likeable players, Fears is one of the most likeable. Unfortunately for the Spartans, however, each time Fears is involved in a bang bang play this season, and likely beyond, the same half dozen Wolverine fans that smirked over every questionable antic involving Hunter Dickinson, will be screen grabbing evidence of supposed malfeasance and heading to X to self righteously demand justice.

2. This was a bad match-up for Michigan State

Against some of the Big Ten’s smaller teams an undersized Minnesota team probably would not have done as much damage as the Golden Gophers did against Michigan State in this game. But this was a game where Minnesota played to its strengths against a Spartan team that failed to do the same.

Minnesota has all the components of the type of team that has given Michigan State fits historically, including an undersized five man that can knock down threes in Jaylen Crocker-Johnson. Beyond a five that can shoot the three, the Golden Gophers have perimeter shooting threats at nearly every position. Everybody Minnesota player capable of draining perimeter jumper seemingly did so against Michigan State at one point or another in this game. And Minnesota players that aren’t great shooters, more than made up for it by effectively cutting to the basket for scores and free throws.

In most games this season when the Spartans have played smaller teams, Michigan Stat has been able to use its size to produce more than it gives up. In this game, that was not the case. When Michigan State played big, Minnesota executed at a high level and turned mismatches into points. Carson Cooper had one of his worst games to date.

This was not a game where Michigan State took Minnesota lightly. Tom Izzo’s coaching staff and his team knew that they were in for a challenge. The Spartans did not handle that challenge well.

3. Jordan Scott showed promise in his first career start for Michigan State

Moving Jordan Scott into the starting lineup was a good move for Michigan State, as it enables the Spartans to better utilize Divine Ugochukwu in the role he was recruited to play, as back-up point guard.

Scott played as well as any Michigan State starter in this game, finishing with 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-4 from three. He had some difficulty on defense with some of the cutting guards that create challenges for any team that plays Minnesota. Scott was not alone in his defensive struggles. As a team, Michigan State struggled to handle most Minnesota actions going to the basket.

Scott’s move from the bench to the starting line-up has long seemed inevitable to me because of his potential to contribute beyond shot making. The biggest question for me with Scott moving forward is managing his workload. Michigan State needs to effectively manage the minutes played by both of their true freshmen to prevent either from running headlong into the dreaded freshman wall.