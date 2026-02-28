Adam Nightingale hounds official after No. 1 Michigan State's 5-1 upset loss to Ohio State

AST LANSING, Mich. - It was hard to choose which was more surprising on Friday night - Ohio State’s stunning 5-1 dominance of No. 1 Michigan State or Spartan head coach Adam Nightingale’s uncharacteristic, aggressive stalking of one of the game officials after the game. Nightingale walked onto the ice at Munn Arena immediately following the game, and approached one of the game officials. A heated Nightingale continued to pursue him for nearly a minute while being restrained by the other officials. The official whom Nightingale targeted retreated to a far corner of the ice while Nightingale was eventually escorted off the ice. But Nightingale didn’t head immediately to the dressing room. Nightingale circled outside the boards and continued to bark at the official from the tunnel area. Nightingale stayed composed while angrily pursuing the official, but his displeasure was unmistakeable. After the game, Nightingale said he wasn’t bothered by any of the calls from the officiating crew, but apparently there were some words from the official in question directed toward a Michigan State player or players, and Nightingale was incensed about it. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)