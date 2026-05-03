Adams, Hawkins continue Michigan State's 'connection' with Detroit King's Don Spillers III

NOVI, Mich. - Michigan State’s coaching staff has been busy during the spring evaluation period since the end of spring practice, visiting various high schools around the country. The staff has been sending out scholarship offers and working towards securing official visits from the 2027 class, with official visits starting at the end of the month. Michigan State will kickstart the official visit season on May 29-31 with 14 confirmed visitors expected for the weekend, including 2027 Detroit King High School athlete Don Spillers III. Spillers confirmed his plans with SpartanMag on Saturday while at the Polynesian Bowl Midwest Combine at Detroit Catholic Central High School. Spillers, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver/safety, is a three-star recruit, ranked No. 877 in the nation and No. 17 in Michigan by Rivals. Spillers has been a target for Michigan State for several years, with the Spartans initially learning about Spillers when he was in middle school. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)