ANALYSIS: How Michigan State Fell Short In Sweet 16 Comeback Bid, 67-63 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Michigan State had chances to pull off the best comeback in its rich NCAA Tournament history, but the Spartans fell short, dropping a 67-63 decision to No. 2 seed Connecticut in the Sweet 16, Friday night at Capital One Arena.

Michigan State trailed 25-6 midway through the first half, but battled back to take a 45-44 lead with 10:06 to play. However, the Spartans were unable to make the plays down the stretch to add extra Spartan sweetness to the 2026 madness which saw coach Tom Izzo take the Spartans to the Sweet 16 for the 17th time in his career, but no further.

The Spartans’ season ends at 27-9. UConn improves to 32-5 and will play Duke in the Regional Finals here, Sunday.

The Spartans had hopes of reaching the Final Four for the 11th time in program history and the ninth of the Izzo era, and climbed a massive mountain in coming back against a mature Huskies team, but Michigan State has to settle for a strong run to the Sweet 16, but not enough juice to get any farther.

Now, as suddenly as the season ends, the Spartans will have to work to protect Jeremy Fears from multi-million dollar offers, and try to match those offers in the process while looking to rebuild in the low post area as Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler see their college careers come to an end.

Michigan State rallied back from a 19-point deficit, could not finish off UConn in a 67-63-NCAA Tournament loss (Photo by Amber Searls-Imagn Images)..

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michigan State pulled to within a point three times in the last 1:55 but couldn’t get over the top. Carson Cooper drove for a dunk to cut it to 58-57 with 1:55 left, but venerable UConn power forward Alex Karaban nailed a 3-pointer from beyond NBA range to extend the lead to 61-57 with 1:31 left. That came after a UConn time out in which the Huskies posted up Tarris Reed on Jaxon Kohler on the right block, but Reed kicked it out to Karaban for the latest clutch moment from Karaban, who helped UConn win National Championships in 2023 and ’24.

But Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears answered with a massive 3-pointer at the other end to cut it to 61-60 with 1:05 left.

Then Reed hit a pair of free throws after getting fouled in a side ball screen play with :44 seconds left, pushing the lead to 63-60 with :44 seconds left.

Fears hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 63-62 with :32 seconds left after being fouled on a drive.

THE FINAL STAND

Then Michigan State tried to create a turnover with a full-court press, but ended up burning :11 seconds before sending Alex Karaban to the foul line. He hit both to give UConn a 65-62 lead with :22 seconds left.

Then Michigan State’s ensuing offensive possession didn’t go well. Fears operated out top, getting ball screens and attempted to drive but Michigan State didn’t seem content to settle for a 2-point shot attempt. Michigan State had a time out but didn’t use it. Kur Teng ended up missing a low-percentage 3-pointer from the right wing.

But UConn’s Tarris Reed was whistled for pushing Carson Cooper in the back while trying to get a rebound with :04.6 seconds left.

Cooper made the first, missed the second, and UConn went back to the foul line, up by 2 with :03.6 seconds left.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Cooper led Michigan State with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Fears and Coen Carr added 13. Kohler had 12.

Michigan State out-rebounded UConn 39-30.

UConn was hot from 3-point range in the first half and finished 9 of 21 from long range (42.9 percent) while Michigan State was 4 of 16 (25 percent).

Reed led UConn with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooter. Karaban scored 17 on 6-of-12.

UConn out-shot Michigan State 46.2 percent to 39.7 percent.

BREAKING THE SEAL, BIG JAX

Michigan State took its first lead in a manner that we haven’t seen out of Kohler in his career. Kohler, never mistaken for the fastest rim-runner among Spartan big men in Michigan State history, ran in transition like we haven’t seen, as Cooper snared a defensive rebound.

Kohler finished at the other end, drew a foul, and let out a clinched-fist, flexing roar. His free throw gave Michigan State the lead at 45-44 with 10:00 to play, the Spartans’ first lead since Kohler opened the scoring at 2-0.

But UConn answered again, rebuilding the lead to seven at 56-49 with 5:10 left as Michigan State missed a series of make-able shots from short and medium range. Fears missed a floater in the lane with 7:18 left, Cooper’s jumper over Tarris Reed rimmed out with 6:32 left, and then Fears had a pull-up 16 footer rim out and Kohler had a short jumper rim out on the same possession, ending with 5:40 to go.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: SPARTANS MO CARRIES OVER

Michigan State drew up a screen-and-slip for Cooper to begin the second half, sending Kohler deep to the weak side corner, to clear room for Cooper on the slip. It couldn’t have worked any better for Michigan State. Cooper scored while being fouled, hit the free throw and this thing was quickly down to 35-30.

Carr and Cooper blocked Tarris Reed shots at point-blank range early in the second half. Feeling the energy, Carr hit a 17-footer off a hand-off, and then he cut it to 35-34 with a driving, bumping, pump-faking 5-footer in the lane while being fouled. He missed the free throw which could have tied it.

MOMENT’S THAT MATTERED: UCONN ANSWERS

After Michigan State came all the way back to cut the lead to 35-34, UConn answered with a 5-0 run, first with Braylon Mullins hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing despite some good switching and rotations from the Spartan defense.

Then, Reed stole the ball from Cooper when Cooper tried a sweep-through move. Reed returned it for a dunk, and the lead was back up to six at 40-34 with 15:43 left.

HOW MICHIGAN STATE CAME BACK LATE IN 1H

The Spartans began coming out of their coma with a willful baseline drive by Carr for an up-and-under finish, cutting the lead to 25-8. Kohler followed with a pretty drop step, beating the double team to the baseline before it arrived (25-10).

But the momentum and tenor of the game truly changed for the final seven minutes of the first half, beginning when Fears stepped in front of a slip pass to the rim as a help-side defender for a steal. Michigan State suddenly looked prepared to carry out pre-game gameplans for UConn’s offensive actions, resulting in that steal which Fears converted to a lay-up at the other end, cutting the lead to 27-14.

Michigan State cut the lead back to 13 on a screen-and-roll, alley-oop dunk from Fears to Cooper (29-14). Michigan State had momentum.

Cam Ward added a difficult reverse lay-up along the baseline, keeping the deficit at 13 (31-18).

Michigan State cut it to 12 on a Kohler 3-pointer on a pick-and-pop after a time out (33-21 with 2:57 left in the half).

Then after UConn finally missed a 3-pointer, Ward grabbed the rebound and Carr finished a power lay-up in transition, cutting the lead to 33-23 with 2:09 left in the half, causing UConn to call a time out to try to stop the surge.

Michigan State cut it to 8 at 33-25 on a pair of Kohler free throws. Kohler got loose with a runner down the lane on that play, working off a side ball screen and throwback from Fears, as Michigan State changed its point of attack to the wing rather than the top of the key.

On Michigan State’s finals possession of the first half, Michigan State ran its staple single-double play for Kur Teng, with the shooter getting a single screen at one block and a double screen at the other. Teng worked to the double-screen side and took defenders with him. But instead of passing to Teng, Fears executed an abrupt drive to the basket, capitalizing on an open lane for a lay-up.

Michigan State has run the single-double for years, but that was a new, simple wrinkle for Fears that Michigan State put in during practice on Monday, and it worked to perfection on this final possession of the half. Usually, Michigan State calls time out to set something up for its final possession of the half. But on this night, Michigan State had already blown its expendable first half time out when Fort missed an assignment on defense. This time, Michigan State had to go to its new wrinkle without a time out, and executed it nicely to take momentum in the locker room.

WHAT WENT WRONG IN THE FIRST HALF?

UConn was as hot as Michigan State was cold (and sloppy). UConn, which hasn’t been a great 3-point shooting team for the season, hit five of its first six 3-pointers. Meanwhile Michigan State began 0-for-6 from deep, as UConn faulted to a 25-6 lead.

Meanwhile, Michigan State had three turnovers, compared to UConn’s tidy zero.

UConn got a pair of 3-pointers from enigmatic shooter Solo Ball in the first 12 minutes, adding some sweetness to what has been a sour, inconsistent season for Ball. But he came out strong in this game.

Meanwhile, defensively, the Spartans were as bad as their offense. UConn undressed Michigan State with back cuts, and slips to the basket for high percentage shots when the Huskies weren’t drilling 3-pointers.

Izzo called time out when Trey Fort went around a screen rather than trailing through it, resulting in a Ball 3-pointer and an early 18-6 lead. Izzo ripped on Fort during the time out, but kept Fort in the game. Coming out of the time out, Izzo designed a play for Fort to get a catch-and-shoot 17-footer off a downscreen. Izzo is known to go straight to a player whom he has gotten on during a time out. But on this occasion, Fort missed the shot, failing to stay hot from last week’s heroics. After Fort’s missed shot, Izzo immediately sent Jordan Scott to check into the game for Fort, desperately looking for someone who could make a shot, and adhere to defensive principles.