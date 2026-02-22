ANALYSIS: How Michigan State held off Ohio State, what looked good, what didn't

EAST LANSING, Mich. - No. 15 Michigan State survived a sluggish first half and 32 points from Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton in holding off the Buckeyes, 66-60, Sunday at Breslin Center, with senior center Carson Cooper fueling a second-half comeback. Cooper had a team-high 20 points and a game-high 11 rebounds on efficient 7-of-10 shooting to lead Michigan State. He provided pivotal plays during a pair of key runs in the second half. WHAT IT MEANS Michigan State improved to 22-5 overall and 12-4 in the Big Ten. Ohio State, which needs a few more wins to cement a spot in the NCAA Tournament, fell to 17-10 and 9-7 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is almost certainly out of the Big Ten Championship race, but the Spartans need wins to improve their NCAA Tournament seeding. Michigan State is likely a No. 4 seed at the moment. A strong finish to the season could put Michigan State on the No. 3 line, and away from a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16, if chalk holds. Those thoughts are still a few weeks away. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is more focused on getting late-season improvement in preparation for March. The Spartans didn’t see much in that category in this game, other than Cooper’s steadiness and maybe a defensive development or two. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)