Michigan State
Anthony Romani nets hat trick as No. 2 Michigan State downs No. 5 Penn State, 6-3

IMG_2371by: Kenny Jordan18 minutes ago
goalie photo
Michigan State's Matt Basgall congratulates Spartan goalie Trey Augustine after Friday's 6-3 victory at Penn State. | Photo courtesy @MSU_Hockey

Freshman winger Anthony Romani recorded his first career hat trick in leading No. 2-ranked Michigan State to a 6-3 win over No. 5 Penn State on Friday night. Michigan State has won its last five games, and six of its first seven games since the start of the new year. The Spartans exploded with a three-goal outburst in the first period and never trailed. "I liked our start, I thought we executed at a high level," said Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale. "Obviously we're playing a really good team and they're going to push."

