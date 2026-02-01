Skip to main content
Michigan State
HEARTBREAK VALLEY: How Charlie Stramel lifted Michigan State past Penn State in OT

IMG_2371by: Kenny Jordan25 minutes ago
Michigan State goal psu
Michigan State celebrates its 5-4 overtime victory over Penn State in front of 74,575, Saturday at Beaver Stadium. | Photo by Matthew O'Haren | USA Today Network

Michigan State senior forward Charlie Stramel sent 74,575 Nittany Lions fans home in heartbreak at Hockey Valley when he scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday as the No. 2-ranked Spartans knocked off No. 5 Penn State.  The goal was Stramel’s third of the day, giving him a hat trick and the Spartans a 5-4 victory in Penn State’s first outdoor hockey game at Beaver Stadium, home of the Penn State football team. And it signaled the top career moment, to this point, for Michigan State’s top-line center. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)

