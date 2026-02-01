HEARTBREAK VALLEY: How Charlie Stramel lifted Michigan State past Penn State in OT

Michigan State senior forward Charlie Stramel sent 74,575 Nittany Lions fans home in heartbreak at Hockey Valley when he scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Saturday as the No. 2-ranked Spartans knocked off No. 5 Penn State. The goal was Stramel’s third of the day, giving him a hat trick and the Spartans a 5-4 victory in Penn State’s first outdoor hockey game at Beaver Stadium, home of the Penn State football team. And it signaled the top career moment, to this point, for Michigan State’s top-line center. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: $1 to get started, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)