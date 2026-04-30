Coach: DL commit Jack Schuler bringing size, versatility to Michigan State

Coach: DL commit Jack Schuler bringing size, versatility to Michigan Stateby: Jason Killop49 minutes agoKillopOn3Read In App Bishop Watterson's Jack Schuler (87) celebrates after CJ Youell (40) got a sack against Toledo Central Catholic in the second half of the Division III State Championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 in Canton, Ohio. (© Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)SpartanMag spoke to Michigan State DL commit Jack Schuler's high school coach, Brian Kennedy, about the newest Spartan.