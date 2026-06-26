Coach: Inside the Michigan State pursuit and commitment of edge rusher Lawrence Kanneh

<p>Whitehall-Yearing High School head coach Cameron Barker knew he had something special in 2027 edge rusher <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/lawrence-kanneh-287850/">Lawrence Kanneh </a></strong>and it was only a matter of time before the power four programs began calling.</p> <p>Barker decided to spark the flame by sending a text message to the Michigan State staff, with the Spartan coaches quick to respond.</p> <p>“Early on, it actually started off with a text message of mine to Michigan State, and they kind of already had him on the radar,” Barker told SpartanMag.com. “They knew Virginia was in the mix a little bit, but they ended up flying out directly from Michigan to here and sat in my office. </p> <p>“After our workout, within 36-to-48 hours, they already had two coaches flown down here to offer him and build that relationship early.”</p> <p>Michigan State defensive line coach <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/winston-delattiboudere-121684/">Winston DeLattiboudere</a></strong> made his way down to the Columbus area to check out Kanneh during a workout at his school. Rush ends coach <strong><a href="https://www.on3.com/rivals/coach/andrew-bindelglass-261070/">Andrew Bindelglass </a></strong>followed up to continue the relationship. </p> <p>“Coach Debo was the first guy to come down and put eyes on Lawrence, and then Coach Bindelglass followed up,” Barker said. “(We talked about) everything from breaking down film with him and where they see him fit. The big thing with them was connecting with him. </p> <p>“It is not about the name of the school, it is about playing somewhere with a great culture and great coaching and the opportunity to play at the next level.”</p> <p>The recruiting process of Kanneh has also brought renewed attention to the Whitehall-Yearling program, which had not produced a power four prospect in over two decades. </p> <p>“When it came to Michigan State, we hadn’t really talked until I messaged them and they came out here,” Barker said. “Now there is a super strong relationship between us through this. It has been 22 years since we have had a division one offer at this program. Our kids are excited and there is hope, and that is something Lawrence brought through these relationships that we have built.”</p> <p>It was the official visit to Michigan State that helped remove any doubt, as Kanneh wrapped up his recruitment shortly after leaving campus. Barker says it was the people inside the Tom Izzo football building that helped seal the deal. </p> <p>“I will tell you this right now, the facilities up there speak for themselves, but this is a people game and if you don’t have great people running your program, it is going to be hard for you to win,” Barker said. “Coach Fitz, Coach Debo, Coach Bindelglass, all of their assistants, everybody had a welcoming, warm, and intentional relationship. Everything has been straight forward.</p> <p>“When we walked out of there on the official visit he was already ready to commit. We cancelled official visits and that is where it was. Those are A1 men up there recruiting for that University. Coach Fitz and all of those guys are great dudes.”</p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-full"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="1200" height="630" src="https://on3static.com/uploads/dev/assets/cms/2026/06/26132103/IMG_9593.png" alt="Michigan State 2027 edge commit Lawrence Kanneh (photo via social media)" class="wp-image-4623139"/><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Michigan State 2027 edge commit Lawrence Kanneh (photo via social media)</figcaption></figure>