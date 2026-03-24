Deep UConn playbook, mismatch threat of Karaban concerns for Michigan State ahead of Sweet 16 match-up

Michigan State has played in a lot of memorable Sweet 16’s over Tom Izzo’s ridiculous run of 28 consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The Spartans have won a lot more Sweet 16 games than they have lost during the Izzo era an many of those wins have come against coaching giants like Rick Pitino, Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bill Self, and Gary Williams to name a few.

On Friday night in Washington DC, Izzo and his team will take on another legendary coach and program in Dan Hurley and UConn, as Michigan State looks to advance to the Elite Eight for the second straight season and 12th time during the Izzo era.

Hurley, who is two-time national champion at UConn, has a physical, experienced, well-coached team capable of making a Final Four run, and perhaps even winning their third national title in four seasons.

“UConn is a big challenge ahead of us,” Izzo said at his weekly press conference on Monday. “We all know that they’ve been a two-time champ in recent years. They’re extremely well coached.”

UConn has a physical defense that held Big East teams to 65.1 points per game. On offense, the Huskies run as many offensive sets as any team Michigan State has played this season.

“They have a complex offense with incredible movement to it,” Izzo said. “And I’m glad we get some days to prepare for that because we’ll need some days to prepare. They got five guys, that are in double figures. They’ve got tremendous experience, it’s more of a veteran team.”

Michigan State dropped a seven-point decision at UConn, 76-69, during exhibition play last October before reeling off several impressive non-conference wins against Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina. UConn also blazed through its non-conference schedule with wins over BYU, Illinois, Kansas, and Texas.

After a hot start, the Huskies were a heavy favorite to win the Big East regular season championship. UConn finished one game behind Saint Johns in the Big East regular-season standings after losing to a 12-win Marquette team in its final regular season conference game. The Huskies advanced all the way to the championship game of the Big East Tournament where they suffered a 20-point loss to Saint Johns at Madison Square Garden.

The late season loss at Marquette and lopsided defeat in the Big East championship caused some college basketball pundits to ruminate about an early exit from the NCAA Tournament for UConn. Rumors of UConn’s demise, however, were greatly exaggerated as Hurley’s ballclub posted wins over Furman and UCLA to earn a Sweet 16 match-up against Michigan State.

“I don’t see many negatives, good assistant coaches, good great head coach, good players that are veterans and have been through the wars, and they’ve survived the tough league,” Izzo said. “So, I’m looking forward to it, because it’ll be one of the best challenges we had all year.”

Will Carson Cooper be the primary defender for Michigan State on Alex Karaban or might the Spartans look elsewhere to counter the veteran mismatch four (photo by imagn)

Containing Karaban a priority for Michigan State

Containing dynamic forward Alex Karaban (6-8, 230, Sr., Southborough, MA) is a top priority for the Spartans. Although he ranks second among UConn players in scoring (13.3), Karaban can double that output if necessary. He is a clutch scorer, shooting just under 40 percent from three and a match-up nightmare.

Karaban scored 27 points to lead UConn to past UCLA into the Sweet 16. Afterward, UCLA coach Mick Cronin acknowledged publicly that he regretted his decision not to defend Karaban with a guard.

“I knew it was a tough match-up for us because he runs around like a two guard,” Cronin said. “If I had to do it over again, I probably would have put a guard on him and try to have our guy that started off on him guard somebody else on the wing. But I congratulate him and I’m rooting for him.”

Karaban scored 18 points, tying Solo Ball for the team lead in scoring, when Michigan State and UConn squared off during the exhibition season. In that game, Karaban shot 50 percent from three and was 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Carson Cooper, who was the primary defender on Karaban when Michigan State played UConn in October, struggled to contain the UConn star. Cooper is one most versatile defensive centers in college basketball but tasking him with defending Karaban in space away from the basket is still a tough ask.

“He’s 6-8,” Izzo said. “He plays like he’s 6-11 and he’s 6-2. In other words, he moves like he’s 6-2. He can rebound and he can do different things. But he just has great experience, great knowledge, tremendous basketball IQ. He knows how to come off screens, do things. Probably the best thing he does is constantly move, and that’s what creates the big problems.”

Cooper, says Izzo, has to play better in the rematch than he was defensively in the first meeting. Coen Carr and Cam Ward are also potentially defensive options for Michigan State against Karaban.

“Cam is gonna be very important,” Izzo said. “Coen could be if we went smaller, but I think Cam will be important. And Coop, to be very honest with you, he guarded him the first time some. Coop’s gotta be better. We’re going to make a few adjustments on coverages, but he’s got to be more like the old Coop, which he was a little bit better the other night, second half. But he’s athletic enough and he can move well enough. We just got to get him back focused in on his defense being exceptional.”

The extent to which Cooper is tasked with defending Karaban may depend on how the Spartans defend veteran center Tarris Reed Jr., who was unavailable for the exhibition game between Michigan State and UConn.

Cooper and Jaxon Kohler may have their hands full with Reed, who averaged 20.5 points and 20 rebounds during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. The leading scorer for UConn this season, Reed is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting better than 62 percent overall. Freshman Eric Reibe (7-1, 260, Fr., Hanover, Germany) has been an effective back-up off the bench at center for UConn.

“Karaban and Reed have been around forever,” Izzo said. “And Reid has gotten better and better and better. He’s been a monster.”

Don’t sleep on UConn backcourt

UConn has gotten inconsistent production in the backcourt at times this season, but the guard and wing position for the Huskies is more than adequate with Solo Ball (6-4, 200, Jr., Leesburg, VA), Braylon Mullins (6-6, 196, Fr., Greenfield, IN), and Silas Demary (6-4, 195, Jr., Raleigh, NC) each averaging double figures.

“Ball and Demary are guys that have played in that system,” Izzo said. “They’ve just got a lot of experience.”

Michigan State defenders struggled to keep Ball in front of them when the Spartans and Huskies played in October. In recent games, however, Ball has found himself in a bit of a shooting slump. He was scoreless while playing just 13 minutes in a win over UCLA, after shooting 3-for-12 in the Round of 64 against Furman.

In his first season with UConn, Demary has nearly doubled his average assists per game (6.1) in his role as point guard. At 6-foot-4, he is bigger than a lot of on-ball guards that the Spartans have played this season, much like Louisville guard Ryan Conwell.

Mullins, who signed with UConn as the No.15 overall prospect in the 2025 Rivals Industry Ranking and No. 1 prospect in Indiana, came to UConn with the reputation for being one of the best shooters in the 2025 class. Mullins is 2-for-14 from three to this point in the NCAA Tournament but has twice made six threes in a game as freshman.

“Maybe one of the best shooting freshmen in the country that has struggled to shoot,” Izzo said. “Last night, he came out of it a little bit, hit some threes. But he is a great, great player, good athlete, got good size from Indiana.”