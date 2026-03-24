Did Michigan State cheerleaders assist in Carson Cooper's big 3-pointer at NCAA Tournament?

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State might want to add a column to its statistical record keeping, and include cheerleader facilitation. Carson Cooper might have had some help from Michigan State's cheerleaders, 94 feet behind him, when he hit his unlikely 3-pointer against Louisville in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. With the shot clock winding down during a Michigan State possession midway through the first half, the noise level at KeyBank Arena in Buffalo was somewhat moderate when Cooper received a pass from Kur Teng at the top of the key. There was noise, but not enough to drown out the cheerleaders. (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)