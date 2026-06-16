DotComp: Mark Hollis expresses interest in Michigan State job; does this have legs?

Former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis, who oversaw Spartan athletics’ most golden age since the 1960s, said on Monday that he would be interested in listening to overtures about possibly returning to the job in East Lansing. Hollis served as athletic director at Michigan State from 2008 to 2018, a period of success which included three Final Fours in basketball, a Rose Bowl championship during the 2013-14 season, three Big Ten football championships, four Top 10 finishes in football, and an appearance in the 2015 College Football Playoff. Michigan State lost its athletic director, J Batt, to the University of Kentucky on Monday. Batt left less than three weeks after Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz announced that he would be accepting a job offer at Clemson University. “It (Michigan State) is a place that I would help in any way that I could,” Hollis told Detroit television reporter and personality Brad Galli on Monday as part of The Brad Galli Show. “And if asked a question, of course I would listen and see what that would look like.” Hollis, 63, was more direct during a brief interview with the Associated Press when asked about the job vacancy at Michigan State. ** Keep reading for more of this story, plus "COMP'S TAKE" at end of the piece by becoming a SpartanMag member for 50% off at $59.99 for the year. Get the deal here: https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/