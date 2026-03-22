DOTCOMP: We’ve Seen This Sweet Michigan State Movie 17 Times … Or Have We?

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Every time Michigan State makes the Sweet 16, I ask Tom Izzo if his latest is as sweet as they used to be. This time when I asked, he almost cried. “Do they stop getting sweeter?” I asked. “Nope. Nope,” Izzo said, outside the locker room after Michigan State’s on-brand 77-69 victory over Louisville in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament at KeyBank Center, Saturday. “Nope. Um …" Then he looked to the floor, and his bottom lip pursed out, and his eyebrows tightened. A moment earlier he spoke happily about his 61st NCAA Tournament win. But this question must have given him flashbacks to the initial, improbable climb to his first one, in 1998. “They’re all pretty good, huh?” I said. Short pause. Then his head popped up, and so did his eyebrows with a smile that was more reflective than happy. “Yeah,” he said. Then he nodded and looked to the floor again. “The Sweet 16s are … I guess those are a little bit separators," he said. “I think getting in the tournament, we just kind of take that for granted at our place. And so do I. So I don't blame anybody else. “But you get to the Sweet 16, you've got to win two games. And winning two games now is different. “So, no. The Sweet 16 is what it says. It’s sweet. It’s really sweet.” (MORE inside SpartanMag. Join SpartanMag: 50% off, and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership. Get Deal Now! 👉 https://www.on3.com/teams/michigan-state-spartans/join/)